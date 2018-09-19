New Discover it Business Credit Card Tracks Expenses and Has Cash Back Match

The new Discover it Business Card is going to give small business owners unlimited 1.5% cashback on all purchases with a dollar-for-dollar match.

Discover it Business Credit Card

In addition to the cashback offer, Discover (NYSE: DFS) is also providing free business and security features while at the same time getting rid of the annual fee for the first 12 months. The company also said the benefits it provides to other cardmembers will be available to businesses.

For small business owners, the benefits Discover is providing with this new card will add more money for their company at the end of each year. But the business and security features could prove to be more useful for owners who want an integrated solution for keeping track of their expenses and ensuring their card is protected at all times.

In an emailed press release to Small Business Trends, Andrew Hopkins, senior vice president of marketing at Discover, explained all of the features the company has put into the new card.

Hopkins said, “We’re looking forward to providing Discover’s unparalleled customer experience—from rewards, to security and customer service—to business owners so they can focus on the things that matter most, like serving their customers and growing their businesses.”

The Offer

The Discover it Business card will allow your small business to earn 1.5% cash back on all purchases. And for the first year, you will get 0% APR and an unlimited dollar-for-dollar match of all cash back earned at the end of the first year. Discover says this is the only business credit card with Cashback Match.

As for the features which will make it easier to manage the expenses of your business, the card allows you to download transactions directly into QuickBooks, Quicken, and Excel. This means less time tracking your expenses and more time running your company.

If you want to give your employees expense accounts, Business it Card offers free cards for your staff. You can set the spending limit and all the purchases on their cards can also earn rewards.

The other benefits, which are part of Discover’s it cards include free Social Security number alerts, FICO Credit Scores for free through Credit Scorecard, and no foreign transaction fees or late fee on the first late payment.

Discover it cardmembers are protected with $0 fraud liability guarantee. And if you suspect your card has fallen into the wrong hands, the Freeze it feature on the Discover mobile app or website can prevent new purchases, cash advances, and balance transfers by letting you freeze your account.

You can get more information and apply for the Discover it Business card here