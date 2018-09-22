Don’t Miss Out on Customers: Use These 10 Expert Tips to Get Your Message Across Effectively

To grow a business, you need to find and sell to as many customers as possible. If your marketing message is ineffective or you’re not efficient with your sales process, you could be missing out on a ton of potential customers. Instead, take some tips from the online small business community to get your offerings in front of tons of new customers.

Recover Lost Sales with Abandoned Cart Emails

Customers leave websites with items in their shopping carts for all sorts of reasons. Some decide your product is too expensive or not what they want. Others just get distracted or decide to wait until they get their next paycheck to complete the purchase. So abandoned cart emails can help you get some of those lost customers back, as David Zheng discusses in this GetResponse post.

Get Your Holiday SEO Strategy Set

The leaves may be just starting to turn, but it’s already time for businesses to start thinking about holiday marketing. If you wait until the actual shopping season to update your website and SEO strategy, you could be missing out on customers. Check out this Search Engine Journal post by Dave Davies for more information.

Use the Psychology of Colors When Marketing

You work so hard to get customers to come to your website or view your other marketing materials. So you don’t want to turn them away because of the colors you choose for your logo or branding design. In this post on the Under Construction Page, Mary Whitman explains how to use color psychology in your marketing strategy. And BizSugar members also discussed the post here.

Turn Customers into Advocates with These Product Packaging Design Strategies

Even the way you design your product packaging can make a big difference in how customers view your products and your brand. With the proper strategy, you may be able to grab the attention of more customers, and maybe even turn them into advocates. Amanda Bowman elaborates on the subject in this CrowdSpring post.

Use New Instagram Features to Promote Your Local Business

Instagram has more than a billion monthly active users. So if you’re not using it to promote your business, you’re missing out on a huge market. The platform also has a number of new features that could be specifically useful for local businesses, as Guarav Sharma details in this Bright Local post.

Rock Your LinkedIn Company Page

Particularly for B2B businesses, LinkedIn can also be an important tool for connecting with potential customers. If people visit your company page and see a bland or unprofessional image, they’re likely to pass you by. But you can use the tips in this SMB CEO post by Lilach Bullock to make your page really stand out.

Think Beyond CRM

CRM systems are great for nurturing customer relationships and organizing communications. But there’s more to the marketing and sales process. So if you rely too heavily on your CRM, check out this Target Marketing post by Ronell Hugh to learn why it’s time to move beyond it.

Try These Nifty Marketing Automation Hacks

It takes time to market a business and complete the sales process. So if you’re trying to do it all on your own, you probably don’t have time to reach as many customers as possible. Instead, why not try some marketing automation hacks, like the ones included in this PostFunnel post by Sam Hurley? Then check out the BizSugar community for even more commentary on the subject.

Add a Facebook Virtual Event to Your Launch Strategy

Events can be a powerful way to get people excited about a new product or service. But not all of your customers are going to be in town or able to make it to an in-person event. So in this Social Media Examiner post, Danielle McFadden explains how you can add a virtual event on Facebook to your strategy to get even more people involved.

Get Top Influencers to Work with Your Brand

You’ve probably heard about how powerful influencer marketing can be for reaching new customers. But if you can’t work with the best possible influencers in your industry, you’re probably not reaching all of your most ideal customers. In this post on The Social Media Hat blog, Shane Barker offers some tips for getting the top influencers to work with your brand.

