Freelance On Your Own Time

Sometimes you run across the image of an organ grinder and his monkey online and you think to yourself “I bet I could come up with a cartoon about that.”

And then you sit and think for a while. And then you think some more. And then you take a shower hoping that will help. Then you sit and think some place else. Then you run some errands. Then you come home and sit and think back in the place you were thinking previously.

And you think “I’m never going to crack this organ grinder cartoon!” And you think and think and think and think …

And then you go to bed and the idea just appears to you and you think “oh thank God!” and go to sleep.