Believe it or not, many businesses still rely on traditional fax machines. It’s time to bring your business to the future and learn how to fax online.

On the other hand, many offices have changed gears and adopted online faxing.

Online faxing has become a more efficient, easier, and clearer way to send and receive documents.

However, to truly understand how online faxing works, we are going to take a brief journey back to the time of the traditional fax and learn how it works.

How to Send A Fax Online

So, how do you send an online fax?

First, scan or locate the document. For example, if you store your documents in the cloud, then this will help make locating your document that much easier.

Next, open up your online fax service application. You will have the option to enter a number, attention name, and an area to enter any other necessary information. This is similar to what you would include in a fax cover sheet.

Then, simply upload the document. Although most online faxing services are designed to send online faxes in various file formats, PDFs are the best files to fax online.

Finally, click the send button. You will immediately receive confirmation when the fax was sent and received—no more standing by the fax machine to see if your fax went through or to receive a fax transmission report.

How to Receive Faxes Online

Receiving a fax is as easy as receiving an e-mail—literally. When you sign up for an online fax service, the service will provide you with a dedicated phone number for faxes. So, when a sender needs to send you a fax, you will receive an e-mail with the message and document attached.

Receiving faxes via email also makes it easier to preview documents. Once you preview the document, you can then choose the option to print it or store it in the cloud. No more waiting endlessly as a traditional fax machine slowly trickles out a fax. All the information you need is right in your email. The information you need is right there.

Why Online Faxing?

Online faxing combines the best of both worlds – the familiarity of the phone system and the convenience of e-mail. As a result, online faxing gives businesses more versatility, accessibility, efficiency and productivity.

By using and adopting online fax, businesses can also eliminate any incompatibilities their high-tech systems. Online faxing also rids the need for old, traditional, clunky equipment, or any other hardware or software.

Getting set up with an online faxing system is also easy. The first step is to understand how much you and your team can benefit from using the new system. The easiest way to make this decision is to determine your current fax volume.

Then, simply compare the price points on various service options or subscription levels to determine which is best for your business.

Where to Find Online Faxing Solutions

Online faxing is useful for businesses of all shapes, sizes, industries and scope. Interested in learning about online faxing for your business? Nextiva offers a range of different online faxing solutions.

Visit Nextiva today to learn more about our online faxing services, and how we can you’re your business take advantage of the familiarity of the fax with the convenience of the modern e-mail.

Republished by permission. Original here.