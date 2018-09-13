New HTC Phone Offers High End Features at a Business Friendly Cost

The flagship phones from Samsung, Apple and Google might get all the headlines, but they are not the phones the vast majority of the people around the world buy. The new HTC U12 Life, on the other hand, is in that sweet spot when it comes to price, so it will get the attention of budget-conscious buyers who want value for every dollar — including small business owners.

HTC U12 Life Smartphone

The announcement of the HTC U12 Life was made in Berlin ahead of the 2018 IFA trade show. And as more phones and gadgets got introduced in the six-day event, HTC was looking to get early press for its mid-range smartphone.

The U12 Life is in a precarious place. It has the specs and a relatively low cost to make it a good option for the low to mid-range segment. However, the market has changed dramatically in the past couple of months. There are now more devices in the market with a low cost and flagship specs, such as Xiaomi’s Poco F1.

So a small business owner looking to find a phone on a tight budget has more options than ever. The one drawback is manufacturers are not making their devices available in all markets. The U12 Life, for example, will launch in Europe, but HTC hasn’t said where it will go from there.

The U11 Life was available in the US last year, so we will have to wait and see if the company will decide to do the same with the U12 Life.

The HTC U12 Life Specs

Processor – Qualcomm Snapdragon 636

Display – 6″ with an 18:9 ratio FHD+ (1080 x 2160 pixels)

Cameras – Dual rear setup with a 16MP and 5MP (f2.0) and a 13MP front-facing camera (f2.0)

Storage/RAM – 64GB or 128GB internal storage with 4GB or 6GB RAM with room for more with a microSD

Battery – 3,600-mAh

Connectivity – NFC, BlueTooth 5, and Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4 & 5 GHz)

OS – Android 8.1 Oreo with HTC Sense

Other features include a fingerprint reader, headphone jack, USB-C charger port, and Dual Nano SIM with dual LTE support. You can get the phone in Moonlight Blue or Twilight Purple.

The U12 Life is a much better phone than its predecessor the U11 Life across the board. It has a larger screen, an additional camera, better processor, more storage/RAM and a bigger battery to name but a few of the improvements.

The features of the U12 Life are solid enough for small businesses functions including conferencing, image capturing, remote online access and more.

The Midrange Market

The one thing HTC neglected to do when it was introducing its well-received premium flagship phones was the midrange market.

With the U12 Life, the company has created a good smartphone, but the market has moved on and for the price, it is asking you can find better options.