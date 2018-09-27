These days, we’re all striving for optimal productivity. We want to work, in the words of Daft Punk, “harder, better, faster, stronger.” But how? While the web offers a plethora of adages and advice on increasing productivity, there’s one simple trick that can greatly boost your productivity. It’s simple. You only need to do one thing — ignore the news.

Increase Your Output by Ignoring the News

The news is like the cookie monster. It just doesn’t know when to stop. It has little to no self-control. News, or the farcical stories that pass today for “news”, makes an effort to kidnap every spare moment with its ubiquitous presence while holding productivity ransom. The plain vanilla, hold-the-foam truth is that most of what we categorize as “news” is nothing more than a time sink. A time sink filled with water-skiing squirrels, but a time sink nonetheless.

Why News is Hurting Your Productivity and Why You Don’t Need It

News is aggressive and rude. It’s relentless in seeking attention as it pulls at your shirtsleeves, begging to be noticed on televisions, smartphones, and radios. It whines at you from Twitter, Facebook, your inbox. Anywhere you go, the “news” is sure to follow.

Not all news is bad, and I’m not suggesting you become disinterested in the world around you. However, your attention is a valuable asset. If staying informed on current international event matters to you, limit your news consumption to times where you’re stuck and can’t do anything else, like listening to NPR during your daily commute.

You have a choice to make. Do you want to know about every piano-playing hamster that’s ever graced the Internet? Or do you want to get stuff done – stuff that matters? If you believe productivity is important, it’s time to cut the news out of your life, once and for all. Don’t worry, you’re not missing out on much.

