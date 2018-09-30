LinkedIn Refresh Creates New Professional Communities for Business

A month after announcing the redesign of its Groups platform, LinkedIn unveiled Groups Experiences to build a shared space for professional communities.

LinkedIn Groups Relaunch

On its blog, LinkedIn said the new platform was built from the ground up after hearing how important Groups was for its users. The improvements will bring connectivity, communications, and collaboration tools the company has been developing front and center in the website and app.

The integration of these tools will give the 562 plus million users on LinkedIn more ways to find the resources they need and be part of groups they are interested in.

For small business owners, Groups offers a private space where likeminded individuals with similar industry affiliations can share experiences, new skill sets, developments and more. It is also a valuable resource for finding good candidates for businesses looking to make their next hire.

The New Group Experiences

One of the most requested feedbacks was to have more ways to carry out engaging conversations. Group administrators wanted better ways for their members to communicate and participate with each other.

Group members can now post different types of media such as videos and images to enrich their conversations. And when someone comments on your post, you will be notified so you can respond as soon as possible. The notification also applies anytime users request to join your group.

All of these features can be accessed on the LinkedIn Android and iOS app so you can respond no matter where you are. Group admins can message members, accept a request for joining, or delete posts which are not following group rules from their mobile device.

In addition to these features, LinkedIn said coming soon you will be able to navigate to your groups with less effort, keep the conversation going from your LinkedIn Feed, and discover new groups that match your interests easily.

According to the blog, there will be more features in the coming months including new moderation tools for admins.

The new LinkedIn Groups experience is being rolled out now. Groups will be migrated automatically to the new platform on desktop and mobile.