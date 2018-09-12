A whopping 80% of small businesses now use Facebook Pages for marketing. Understandably so, because there are over 2 billion monthly active users on Facebook and those numbers can’t be ignored.

However, as more small businesses set up Facebook Pages to connect with customers online, they are facing a challenge managing their business Pages.

Oftentimes, small business owners and Page managers ask questions like, “What should you post on your Facebook business Page?,” “What is the best times to post to really engage the audience?,” and “How often should you post to Facebook, anyway?”

Tips for Managing a Facebook Page for Your Small Business

According to a recent infographic by Citipost Mail, a provider of mailing services for direct mailing in the UK, the best way to engage your audience on Facebook will depend on your brand and its personality. Depending on your business, you can post humorous videos, inspiring images and informative graphics.

Video posts can be as simple as customer testimonials or feature your employees talking about the kind of work they do and how your business is helping out a local charity or cause.

Other types of content you can post to your Facebook business Page include product giveaways, industry news, and tips on using your products.

Visual Content Is Big on Facebook

Pay particular attention to visual content. 85% of marketers use visual assets in their social media marketing to engage their audience, says Citipost Mail.

Videos make up only 3% of content on Facebook, but have better engagement rate than photos making up 54% of content. Videos also have better reach than text-only posts.

“People find information easier to read and digest when it is presented visually,” Citipost Mail says in the infographic originally published on the company’s blog.

Thursdays and Fridays are the best days to post on Facebook in terms of engagement, adds Citipost Mail. The best performing posts are 40 characters long, bringing 86% more engagement than longer posts.

Engagement increases when you post on Thursdays and Fridays between 1 pm and 3 pm, and on the weekends between 12 pm and 1 pm.

Marketers post to Facebook business Pages up to 8 times per day on average!

How is your business measuring up to these industry standards?

Maintain Facebook Business Pages

Check out Citipost Mail insightful infographic below to learn more about how to maintain your small business Facebook Page and increase customer engagement on the social networking site.