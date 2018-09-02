Pzizz App Aims to Give Entrepreneurs Better Sleep

Pzizz is an app which uses the science of psychoacoustics to ensure you get the sleep you need so you can be the best version of yourself.

The app has a patented technology which plays dreamscapes to help users fall asleep, sleep, and wake up feeling refreshed.

Small business owners are notoriously famous for burning the candle at both ends, and invariably this results in getting less sleep.

If you are not getting the right amount of sleep, you will be less effective in running your company and directing the employees who count on you.

Impact of Less Sleep

According to John Hopkins sleep researcher Patrick Finan, sleep deprivation has far-reaching consequences which affect your overall health.

The detrimental effects start with mood, memory and health decline which eventually leads to impaired judgment.

The other effects include close to 3 times the risk for Type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, and 50% higher risk of obesity. When it comes to your brain, sleep deprivation can result in an increase of 33% in dementia as well as depression, irritability, anxiety, forgetfulness and fuzzy thinking.

Word of Mouth

Pzizz has been growing with word of mouth from its users, which include some high-profile celebrities who use the app. This has attracted more users to help the company grow as more people sleep less in the always-on digital world we live and work in.

Dreamscapes

Pzizz creates sequences of dreamscapes designed for the different segments of your sleep cycle. And according to a post published on the official Pzizz blog by CEO Rockwell Shah, “The methods we use are proven to treat insomnia and its causes, and are the same techniques successfully deployed in clinical studies.”

Shah says the company layers voice narrations based on clinical sleep interventions. This includes diaphragmatic and heart rate variability breathing, grounding, mindfulness meditation, guided imagery, somatic awareness, progressive muscle relaxation, autogenic training, hypnosis and more.

Once you have your headphones or earbuds hooked to your smartphone, you can use the different modules on Pzizz to get your much-needed sleep (or nap) or focus on the work you are doing.

The Nap Module gets you the sleep you need throughout the day to get you energized, and the Focus Module uses music to help you get more work done. Focuscapes environments of sound help you get into full concentration with a cool down section to bring you back out gently.

Availability of the Pzizz App

If you want to try out Pzizz, you can give the Pro version a spin free for seven days on your Android or iOS device. You can continue with the Pro version with monthly and yearly subscriptions or use the Classic version for free.