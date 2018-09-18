There’s good evidence pointing to the fact that existing customers are easier to sell to than new ones. In fact, over half of a small enterprise’s business comes from client you’ve already sold to before.

How to Create Repeat Business

Here’s 10 expert tips to creating repeat business.

Stay in Touch with The Customers Your Already Have

Ivana S. Taylor is the CEO at DIYMarketers.com. She says getting repeat business is about being thorough.

“Getting repeat business is an exercise in staying top-of-mind with your customers. The best way to do that is to send emails to existing customers about any special offers that you have,” she says. “If you have the kind of business where your customers appreciate appointment reminders this is a great opportunity to use text messaging.”

Email newsletter platforms like MailChimp are a great way to stay touch through email marketing and get repeat business.

Keep a Database

Taylor also suggests a good CRM tool is indispensable. She says these can help you to keep track of what customers have already bought and send them notifications when you’ve got new inventory.

Here’s a list of the best ones for this year.

Create memberships

This is an outstanding way to increase the number of loyal customers. Creating an offer that brings in more business can be as simple as a free meal with a discount for a second person for membership in a restaurant.

“This will incent the current customer to come back and bring a new customer with them,” Taylor says.

Provide Excellent Service

Having a good customer relationship team can mean the difference between a one off and repeat business. For many small businesses, how you talk to the customer is just as important as what you say. It’s important to stay away from jargon and use a friendly even tone.

Even a customer with some kind of issue who is dealt with properly can become a repeat client.

Ask for Feedback

Using surveys is one of the best ways to find out what you’re doing right and what you’re doing wrong so customers come back. There are a variety of other methods you can use.

Get Customer Contact Info

Robert Brady is the Founder of Righteous Marketing. He supplied some excellent tips.

“Getting customer information allows you to send tips for using the product as well as marketing messages around upcoming sales, new product launches, related products, etc,” he says.

Host Customer-Only Events

Inviting your customers that spend the most to attend will make them feel special. Try using a modern online platform like GoToWebinar.

Create a loyalty program

“This could be as low tech as a punch card (i.e. buy 5, get the next one free) or as high-end as a branded app,” Brady says. “If you’re going to reward any customers, it should be your most loyal.”

Stay Active in Social Media

Keeping an active presence in social media will help to keep your brand in your customer’s thoughts. Video is one of the perfect formats to use and making a series of behind the scenes videos showing the inner workings of your firm is trending.

Offer A Community Incentive

Texting your clients after they’ve used your services and offering to donate a small amount to charity for their feedback is another good idea. It helps people to feel connected and leaves them with a good impression of your small business at the same time.