The Top 25 Skills Businesses Need Right Now

Top 25 Skills in Demand

Discover all 25 skills, plus key jobs that use those skills and the salary (national average) of a U.S. professional in that industry according to Glassdoor.

Cloud and Distributed Computing Skills

Jobs in this field:

Platform Engineer: $104,000

Cloud Architect: $142,000

Statistical Analysis and Data Mining Skills

Jobs in this field:

Business Analyst: $70,000

Data Analyst: $65,000

Statistician: $80,000

Middleware and Integration Software Skills

Jobs in this field:

IT Manager: $98,000

Systems Integration Engineer: $91,000

Web Architecture and Development Framework Skills

Jobs in this field:

Web Developer: $88,000

Full Stack Engineer: $116,000

User Interface Design Skills

Jobs in this field:

UX Designer: $97,000

UI Designer: $82,000

Software Revision Control Systems Skills

Jobs in this field:

Software Programmer: $104,000

Data Presentation Skills

Jobs in this field:

Graphic Designer: $48,000

Data Scientist: $121,000

SEO/SEM Marketing Skills

Jobs in this field:

SEO Analyst: $53,000

SEM Manager: $68,000

Mobile Development Skills

Jobs in this field:

Mobile Engineer: $103,000

Mobile Application Developer: $91,000

Network and Information Security Skills

Jobs in this field:

Information Security Specialist: $86,000

Cyber Security Specialist: $58,000

Marketing Campaign Management Skills

Jobs in this field:

Online Marketing Manager: $71,000

Digital Marketing Specialist: $67,000

Data Engineering and Data Warehousing Skills

Jobs in this field:

Software Engineer: $104,000

Database Developer: $86,000

Storage Systems and Management Skills

Jobs in this field:

Database Administrator: $77,000

System Administrator: $73,000

Electronic and Electrical Engineering Skills

Jobs in this field:

Electrical Engineer: $83,000

Electronic Engineer: $85,000

Algorithm Design Skills

Jobs in this field:

Lead Software Engineer: $129,000

Lead Developer: $104,000

Perl, Python, and Ruby Skills

Jobs in this field:

Perl Developer: $81,000

Python Developer: $92,000

Shell Scripting Languages Skills

Jobs in this field:

System Engineer: $84,000

Java Developer: $72,000

Mac, Linux, and Unix Systems

Jobs in this field:

Linux System Administrator: $73,000

Unix Administrator: $79,000

Java Development Skills

Jobs in this field:

Senior Java Developer: $87,000

Business Intelligence Skills

Jobs in this field:

Business Intelligence Analyst: $80,000

Forecast Analyst: $60,000

Software QA and User Testing Skills

Jobs in this field:

User Experience Engineer: $138,000

Software Test Engineer: $82,000

Virtualization Skills

Jobs in this field:

Network Engineer: $77,000

Network Administration: $61,000

Automotive Services, Parts and Design Skills

Jobs in this field:

Industrial Designer: $60,000

Economics Skills

Jobs in this field:

Business Development Manager: $74,000

Research Analyst: $66,000

Database Management and Software Skills

Jobs in this field:

Database Specialist: $74,000

Database Administrator: $77,000

