The Top 25 Skills Businesses Need Right Now

Top 25 Skills in Demand
Discover all 25 skills, plus key jobs that use those skills and the salary (national average) of a U.S. professional in that industry according to Glassdoor.
Cloud and Distributed Computing Skills
Jobs in this field:
- Platform Engineer: $104,000
- Cloud Architect: $142,000
Statistical Analysis and Data Mining Skills
Jobs in this field:
- Business Analyst: $70,000
- Data Analyst: $65,000
- Statistician: $80,000
Middleware and Integration Software Skills
Jobs in this field:
- IT Manager: $98,000
- Systems Integration Engineer: $91,000
Web Architecture and Development Framework Skills
Jobs in this field:
- Web Developer: $88,000
- Full Stack Engineer: $116,000
User Interface Design Skills
Jobs in this field:
- UX Designer: $97,000
- UI Designer: $82,000
Software Revision Control Systems Skills
Jobs in this field:
- Software Programmer: $104,000
Data Presentation Skills
Jobs in this field:
- Graphic Designer: $48,000
- Data Scientist: $121,000
SEO/SEM Marketing Skills
Jobs in this field:
- SEO Analyst: $53,000
- SEM Manager: $68,000
Mobile Development Skills
Jobs in this field:
- Mobile Engineer: $103,000
- Mobile Application Developer: $91,000
Network and Information Security Skills
Jobs in this field:
- Information Security Specialist: $86,000
- Cyber Security Specialist: $58,000
Marketing Campaign Management Skills
Jobs in this field:
- Online Marketing Manager: $71,000
- Digital Marketing Specialist: $67,000
Data Engineering and Data Warehousing Skills
Jobs in this field:
- Software Engineer: $104,000
- Database Developer: $86,000
Storage Systems and Management Skills
Jobs in this field:
- Database Administrator: $77,000
- System Administrator: $73,000
Electronic and Electrical Engineering Skills
Jobs in this field:
- Electrical Engineer: $83,000
- Electronic Engineer: $85,000
Algorithm Design Skills
Jobs in this field:
- Lead Software Engineer: $129,000
- Lead Developer: $104,000
Perl, Python, and Ruby Skills
Jobs in this field:
- Perl Developer: $81,000
- Python Developer: $92,000
Shell Scripting Languages Skills
Jobs in this field:
- System Engineer: $84,000
- Java Developer: $72,000
Mac, Linux, and Unix Systems
Jobs in this field:
- Linux System Administrator: $73,000
- Unix Administrator: $79,000
Java Development Skills
Jobs in this field:
- Senior Java Developer: $87,000
Business Intelligence Skills
Jobs in this field:
- Business Intelligence Analyst: $80,000
- Forecast Analyst: $60,000
Software QA and User Testing Skills
Jobs in this field:
- User Experience Engineer: $138,000
- Software Test Engineer: $82,000
Virtualization Skills
Jobs in this field:
- Network Engineer: $77,000
- Network Administration: $61,000
Automotive Services, Parts and Design Skills
Jobs in this field:
- Industrial Designer: $60,000
Economics Skills
Jobs in this field:
- Business Development Manager: $74,000
- Research Analyst: $66,000
Database Management and Software Skills
Jobs in this field:
- Database Specialist: $74,000
- Database Administrator: $77,000
