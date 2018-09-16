New Skype Call Recording Feature Should Help Small Business

With the new Skype call recording feature, businesses can now archive their webinars, employee interviews, team meetings and more.

The company says users can now capture, save and share conversations and events on a cloud-based solution with the latest version of Skype. A cloud-based infrastructure will allow users to record and save the content without having to worry about disk space while making the recording easily accessible to a global audience if necessary.

The ability to keep a record of your conversations with your employees, vendors, partners, suppliers and others has many benefits for a small business. First, it is free, which makes it a great option. Additionally, a video archive is hard to refute in the event of a misunderstanding or a lawsuit.

Skype Call Recording

As soon as you click or tap the record button, the recording feature on Skype starts with a useful functionality. It notifies everyone in the call the conversation is being recorded. Depending on what state or country you happen to be in, this could be mandated by law. It is also the right thing to do.

For a video call, Skype will record the video of everyone participating in the conversation. In addition to your video, Skype will combine and record everyone’s video stream. This includes any screen shares which take place during the call.

The recording will stop when you end the call, leave the group call or you stop it. It will then be posted in the Skype chat where the call took place on your behalf.

Each recording will be available in your chat for 30 days. During this time you can share it or save it locally by downloading it on your device.

How to Record a Call in Skype

You can start recording on your desktop and mobile device anytime during a Skype call by clicking the + sign at the bottom of the screen.

You then click/tap “Start Recording” and the entire group will be captured in the recording. Once it begins, a banner will appear letting everyone on the Skype call know they are being recorded.

When the call is finished, you can save the recording by clicking the “More Options” icon followed by “Save to Downloads” on your desktop.

To save the call on mobile you tap and hold the recorded call in chat. This will bring up the Skype menu which will include a “Save” prompt. Click on it and the recording will be saved.

Availability

The new Skype call recording feature is now available across all of the supported platforms except Windows 10. Skype said Windows 10 will see the new features in the coming weeks.