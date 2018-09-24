With all the many to-dos that come with social media management, it’s key to identify productivity hacks so that you can get maximum results with your limited time.

Social Media Management Hacks

From setting up Facebook Messenger chatbots to avoiding multitasking, here are 9 productivity tips that will help you work more efficiently.

Batch Similar Tasks

As the name suggests, batching is all about doing similar tasks in a single batch.

Batching, rather than switching from one task to another, will helps you maintain focus.

Case in point: Let’s say you’re scheduling the social media posts for the week or creating images to accompany those posts.

By doing those all at once, at least you have them out of the way and you can proceed with other tasks afterwards with equal focus.

You can also combine this with other productivity hacks, like the Pomodoro technique (where you alternate between 25 minutes of work and 5-minute breaks) or working during your own peak hours.

Install a Chat Bot

Having to respond to every single message on the business’ social media pages can be incredibly time-consuming.

Solution: automate your messages with a Facebook Messenger chatbot.

Facebook Messenger chatbots can be created in minutes (without using any code) and can deftly handle many inquiries.

Plus, if the query is advanced, an actual person can take over the chat at any time.

Using automated chatbot technology will save you tons of time.

Facebook Messenger chatbots are so helpful and such a great productivity hack that last year I launched MobileMonkey, a popular Facebook Messenger chatbot building platform, so that everyone can create and use them easily.

Check out some of the many ways to use Facebook Messenger chatbots for business!

Use Post Scheduling Tools

Tools like Buffer, Hootsuite, and Edgar are great for scheduling multiple posts on multiple social platforms.

They’re intuitive, with easy-to-use interfaces that let you plan out your posts efficiently from a single dashboard.

Recycle Social Posts Strategically

Most of your social media content will focus on new content, but it’s good to resurface evergreen content and give it a boost on social, as well!

As you schedule out posts, make sure re-promote content that is still relevant and/or performs well historically.

Pro tip: there’s no need to reinvent the wheel. If you’re resurfacing old content, you can also resurface old social media posts.

Rather than whipping up new posts from scratch, you can tweak ones you shared in the past.

Use Smart Automation

Automating repetitive tasks is always a good idea, especially for social media managers with a lot on their plate. Smart automation tools like IFTTT (If This Then That) and Zapier can help you with a variety of busy work.

IFTTT can do things like automatically reshare posts from one social network to another, or send you custom emails when you’re asked questions on Twitter. There are hundreds of tasks you can assign to IFTTT.

Zapier can automate tasks between different platforms.

For example, you can use Zapier to send out a tweet from your Twitter account whenever you publish a new blog post or YouTube video.

Don’t Multitask

You might feel like you’re getting more done when you’re writing an article, texting a colleague and waiting on hold with your doctor’s office all at once, but the truth your concentration and effectiveness are diminished in this state.

There’s a cognitive cost for multitasking: studies have shown that your IQ drops and your stress hormones increase when multitasking.

Doing one task at a time, wholeheartedly, allows you to think critically and work faster than attempting to do multiple things at once.

Pay Attention to Social Metrics

Every month, review your social media performance to assess what’s working and what’s not.

There’s no point in doing the same old thing if it’s not yielding results — that’s why it’s important to review analytics to study performance and trends, and then adjust accordingly.

Track Your Time

Performance isn’t the only thing you should track.

You should also track how you spend your time.

You can better determine the ROI of a social media project if you know how much time it took to create and run.

Tracking your time will also help you anticipate how much time future projects and tasks will take and allow you to budget your time accordingly.

It’s easy to track your time with free apps like Toggl.

Learn to Say No

Of course you always want to say yes.

But sometimes the best thing to say is no.

It’s all about prioritizing and then acting accordingly.

Maintain your focus on social media marketing priorities, and if a request comes along that’s outside those priorities, sometimes it’s best to say no.

With these productivity hacks, you’ll find yourself getting more done in less time! Work smarter, not harder.

