Square Solutions Partner Program Aims to Help Small Businesses

Square (NYSE: SQ) just announced a new Solutions Partner Program to help sellers connect with service providers that can help them with things like ecommerce integrations, scaling and choosing POS software.

A Look at the Square Solutions Partner Program

Agencies and service providers can apply to become a part of the Square Solutions Partner Program and receive early access to beta products, specialized account management, and additional financial benefits.

And then businesses that are in need of those services, particularly new and growing businesses, can easily work with Square-approved companies if they so choose.

There are a few different types of partnerships: mobile and web agencies that help businesses develop unique online and mobile commerce experiences through product integrations, systems integrators who help sync and simplify the back end of scaling a business, and resellers who identify and help to implement the best point of sale hardware and software options for each business.

So this news could have an impact on businesses from a couple of different angles.

First, if your specialty falls within one of those partner areas, you could sign up with Square and potentially reap the benefits of connecting with new customers and expanding your offerings. But even if your business doesn’t fall into those categories, businesses that use Square offerings could potentially benefit by connecting with Square approved partners anytime you’re in need of one of those services.

The announcement is an extension of the company’s existing App Marketplace.

The difference is that now these partners can provide solutions that are completely customized to each business.

Square Global Partnerships Lead Pankaj Bengani said in a company release, “The App Marketplace now boasts hundreds of partners that help boost productivity and sales, but growing Square sellers often seek a partner to build custom solutions for their business.The Solutions Partner Program doubles down on our commitment to build a strong partnership platform. Now, sellers will have access to approved Square Solutions Partners that can help them build innovative solutions; and agencies, resellers, and systems integrators will have access to the millions of Square sellers who need the industry’s best on their team to grow and scale their businesses in new ways.”

The program already includes more than 75 certified Square Solutions Partners. And the program is now accepting application for new partners across the three categories.