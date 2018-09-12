iPhone VoIP is a powerful tool that more businesses are using.

The versatility of the iPhone is never understated.

In terms of using VoIP, the brainchild of Steve Jobs is particularly handy for professionals in all fields.

VoIP technology has changed the face of calling, just as the iPhone has reimagined the phone itself.

When these two technologies come together, making and receiving calls using a VoIP iPhone app, is easier than ever.

Using the iPhone for VoIP

It’s no secret that the iPhone is the most coveted phone on the market to this day. In fact, each new iPhone release is an event, attracting millions of people waiting anxiously outside their favorite Apple location.

The versatility, accessibility, availability, popularity and user friendliness are just some reasons why people love the iPhone. The iPhone allows its users to connect with the world within seconds—and this includes via VoIP.

Using VoIP is very simple with the iPhone, as detailed on the support website. Simply toggling a virtual switch allows the iPhone to use WiFi as the default calling mechanism. This is just one way the iPhone makes VoIP calling easier than ever.

For businesses that also use other Apple devices, such as an iPad or Apple Watch, Apple makes it easy to connect all these devices to an iPhone to enable WiFi calling. For example, instead of using your phone to make a call, you can simply tap your wrist or tap an app on your iPad to connect to your iPhone to make a call. Talk about convenience!

Similar to the iPhone, setting up these devices to work with VoIP services involves a simple swipe of a (virtual) switch.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">?</span>

Additional Resources for VoIP Calls on iPhone

One of the best ways to make VoIP calls on your iPhone is with a third-party app or service. These particular services are helpful for logging calls, tracking call volume and activity, and also ensure a level of anonymity. Third-party apps are also great for international calling.

Here are some reasons to consider using third-party apps for your business:

International Calling: VoIP services make it easier and more affordable to make international calls. Because VoIP calls are made via the Internet, there is no need for roaming, long distance or international calling charges. Make a call from New York to Beijing with ease, and for virtually nothing.

Larger Settings: Third-party calling apps also allow team members flexibility. This is especially important in large office settings where hundreds of calls are made each day. Team members no longer feel chained to a desk with a clunky phone. They can make calls in a quiet area of the office, such as in a conference room or even work remotely.

Selecting the Right VoIP Apps for Your Business

All in all, using third-party apps for your VoIP systems is incredibly helpful, but how do you know which is the right one?

Regardless of your business purpose or mission, communication is important. Using VoIP effectively with iPhones will indubitably benefit your business.

Here are several things to consider when choosing the right VoIP service.

Cost: Yes, VoIP services and apps are significantly more cost effective than using landlines, however, not all VoIP apps are free. The good news is many of the apps that require a fee also offer a suite of products designed to make your VoIP experience extremely easy to navigate.

Functionality: What exactly do you need your VoIP service to do? Some services will seamlessly integrate contacts whereas others offer several different options for calling.

Depending on your business size and scope, you may want to keep functionality simple. Therefore, sometimes less is more.

On the other hand, if your goal is to accelerate business growth, then having a full suite of VoIP services might be the better way to go.

Contact Management: There are a number of apps that offer creative solutions for managing and calling contacts.

For example, FullContact allows users to add and enter information for new contacts, including name, organization, title, address and so on. Users can also add notes, tag contacts, add business cards and make calls.

Some apps are also designed with smart contact organization. This organizes contacts by frequency of caller, last called, alphabetically or “favorites”. There are also filter options to make searching for a particular contact even easier. Some apps also sync with Facebook, Gmail contacts, and also imports contacts’ photos and profile information.

Most third-party app dialers are designed for the iPhone (and Android) and have an easy-to-use interface. The best part? Most apps also offer free, easy access to SMS and calls.

It’s Time to Make the Call

All in all, using an VoIP iPhone app for calling is an easy and effective way to cut down on infrastructure costs while also increasing functionality, availability, and productivity.

Learn how you can integrate VoIP effectively into your business by reaching out to Nextiva. Nextiva offers a wide range of business communication solutions, including VoIP services and solutions for small businesses.

What is VoIP?

VoIP is short for Voice over Internet Provider. It essentially means that calls are made via the Internet or a network rather than a traditional phone line.

The basics of VoIP are simple: Analog calls are converted into data packets. Those data packets are then transmitted via landlines, cell phone towers or to another VoIP system.

Aside from the use of technology, the user experience isn’t much different from that of a traditional telephone. The quality of the call is relatively the same and the calling process is the same.

Advantages of VoIP

So, if VoIP is similar to using a traditional phone and landline, then what are the advantages? There are several reasons why VoIP is the preferred calling method today.

Easy Connection: One of the biggest complaints to using a cell phone is service availability. There’s nothing more frustrating and annoying than when a call is dropped due to poor service.

However, VoIP is a more reliable solution. Simply connect to WiFi and dial. Newer iPhone models also have this as a built-in capability.

Video Calls: FaceTime is one of the best iPhone features. Rather than using your mobile network and the data for making calls, you can make a call with a WiFi connection.

Consistent Quality: Because VoIP relies on a WiFi connection, being in close proximity to a router or hub will help ensure a high-quality call. Many IT teams strategically place these devices throughout in order to ensure optimal signal strength—no matter where you are in the office.

Cost Savings: Instead of paying for Internet service and a landline, VoIP eliminates an extra layer of cost. If you prefer to use third-party apps to make calls, then you may not need VoIP services in addition to an Internet service.

Republished by permission. Original here.