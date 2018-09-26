Vimeo Launches Stock Video Marketplace for Small Businesses, Creators

Online video platform Vimeo has launched a new stock footage marketplace that could benefit small businesses seeking material for video content.

The videos on Vimeo Stock are sourced from the community of filmmakers on its platform — so for creators there is also an opportunity here. The collection offers royalty-free videos with starting prices small businesses can afford.

The affordability factor is important for small businesses who now have websites, blogs and social media channels to market and sell the products and services they provide.

As Huy Vu, Vice President of Creative at Casper, a brand with early pre-launch access to Vimeo Stock explained in an official release, “We have never used stock footage before, but that was before we saw the quality on Vimeo.”

The issue of quality was also addressed by Vimeo CEO Anjali Sud: “We heard resoundingly from creative professionals, brands and agencies alike that existing stock offerings were not getting the job done. Our goal is to set a new standard for creative footage, put more money in contributor’s pockets, and reduce friction to put better videos out in the world.”

Vimeo Stock

The content on Vimeo Stock includes high-quality stock clips of footage available in the market. This includes new footage from award-winning filmmakers, advance motion graphics artist, visual innovators, and technologists.

According to Vimeo, all of the clips in the collection have been hand selected and cleared for commercial used and licensed as royalty-free.

When you buy a clip from Vimeo Stock, the video is easily integrated into the Vimeo workflow so it can be hosted, organized, reviewed and distributed.

The Importance of Video in Today’s Digital World

According to HubSpot’s State of Video Marketing in 2018 report, 81% of businesses use video as a marketing tool. This is up from the 63% of the same 2017 survey.

For 76% of marketers, using video has increased their sales and traffic.

When it comes to consumers, 81% have been convinced to buy a product or service by watching a brand’s video. And 72% rather use video to learn about a product or service.

Price

As a Vimeo subscriber, you will save 20% on every stock purchase as part of your membership.

For non-exclusive content, the price starts at $79 for High Definition (HD) clips and $199 for 4K clips. The price goes up to $299 for HD clips and $499 for 4K clips of exclusive content.

If you are a creator, Vimeo has one of the highest payout rates in the industry. Instead of getting what has become an average of 35%, Vimeo allows its creators to keep 60-70 percent of the revenue generated from their licensed clips.

Vimeo Stock is available in more than 150 countries, seven languages, and 29 currencies.