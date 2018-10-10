10 Expert Tips for Ensuring Future Small Business Success

Many business owners are so focused on their day-to-day tasks that they forget to look toward the future. If you want to be prepared and break away from the competition, some careful planning and expert advice is in order. Check out what members of the online small business community recommend for ensuring future success in the list below.

Ensure Your Next Product Launch Is a Success

When you’re getting ready to launch a new product, there are a lot of different tasks to juggle, from research and development to building buzz among potential customers. It’s important to have a strong plan in place to ensure success. Here, Ian Reynolds of Zibtek offers some tips you can use to transform your next product launch.

Learn How to Communicate with Gen Z

Over the next several years, your business may begin to hire or work with members of Gen Z in some way. There are already some generalizations being made about this group, but they can be an asset to any business that’s willing to learn about them and communicate effectively. Learn more in this Prepare 1 post by Blair Evan Ball.

Try These Offline Marketing Strategies for Your Local Business

For years, many businesses have focused their marketing efforts primarily online. But that’s created a bit of a saturated market, and some are beginning to course correct and take some of their local marketing efforts back offline. In this DIY Marketers post, Nick Brown details three offline marketing strategies perfect for local businesses.

Create Timely and Compelling New Venture Progress

If you want your business to succeed in the future, you need to constantly make progress toward your goals. Martin Zwilling explains some of the most effective ways you can make timely and compelling progress for a new venture in this Startup Professionals Musings post. Then BizSugar members shared thoughts on the post here.

Use These Expert Messaging Tactics

Sometimes, the way you share your message can be just as important as the message itself. To get your marketing content or other points across to potential customers as effectively as possible, see what the experts are doing in this TopRank Marketing post by Lane Ellis.

Lean into the Power of Video

For years, video marketing has gotten consistently more powerful. Now, marketers have more platforms and tools to choose from than ever before. Animoto is one such tool. And Cara Chatellier discusses that tool and video marketing in general in this Smallbiztechnology.com post.

Get More Leads from Your Cold Emails

Cold calling and emailing has been around for years, but not always effective. If you want to get more out of your initial messages to potential customers, check out the tactics included in this GetResponse post by Abhishek Agrawal.

Make These Super Easy SEO Changes

SEO is always evolving, and not every change or update is necessarily worth your time and effort. But there are a few easy things you can do improve your rankings in 2019 and beyond, as Joseph Jones shares in this Pixel Productions post. You can also see comments from members of the BizSugar community here.

Focus on the Important Aspects of Social Media

Most businesses already have a social media presence of some kind. But many focus on the wrong metrics or numbers when measuring impact. To make your strategy as effective as possible, read this Social Media HQ post by Christian Zilles for some interesting insights and tips.

Transform Your Business with IoT and Analytics

New technology often has a major impact on how businesses operate. So if you want yours to be as efficient as possible, it may be necessary to invest in the latest tech, like IoT products or analytics software. In this BizEpic post, Ivan Widjaya discusses how this type of technology can impact businesses.

