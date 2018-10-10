10 Ways to Refresh a Stale Content Marketing Strategy

Lots of businesses already make use of content marketing. But not all of them actually see an impact from it. If your content marketing strategy is feeling a bit stale, take a cue from members of the online small business community and give your strategy a refresh. Here are some tips.

Do a Quick and Easy Content Audit for Your Website

Before you improve the content on your website, it’s important to understand what you already have, so you can determine what is working and what isn’t. In this 3Bug Media post, Gary Shouldis explains why you should do a content audit and how exactly to do it.

Adjust Your Link Building Strategy to Reach Content Sceptics

Today’s internet users tend to be fairly skeptical. So old school link building strategies aren’t going to be enough to convince them to visit your site and actually do business with you. Instead, check out some of the suggestions in this Search Engine Land post by Chris Sherman.

Maximize Your Content Marketing Impact

You don’t have to spend tons of time on your content marketing strategy in order to see results — as long as you focus on tasks that maximize your impact. In this Startup Professionals Musings post, Martin Zwilling details some of the keys to making a greater impact with your content marketing. And BizSugar members commented on the post here.

Make Use of Video Marketing

Video content gives you an opportunity to speak to customers in a really engaging format. There are a number of potential uses and benefits of video marketing. So if you have yet to make use of this strategy, check out this Smallbiztechnology.com post by Cara Chatellier to learn why you should reconsider.

Create Trust with Your Content

The main goal of your content marketing is probably to create connections with customers. If you can get them to trust your brand, you have a better chance of convincing them to purchase. In this Target Marketing post, Danielle Cantor goes into why trust is such an important factor in content marketing.

Find the Right Infographic Ideas

Infographics can be a great way to convey a message to readers or customers in a new and interesting way. But if you want these visuals to actually make an impact, you need to choose the right subject matter. In this Biz Epic post, Andre Oentoro offers tips for finding the right infographic ideas for your business.

Follow These Influential Social Media Marketers

If you want to improve your social media strategy, you need to learn from the best. Gather some inspiration by following the successful social media marketers on this list from Sara Ghattas on the Animatron Blog. Then see what the BizSugar community had to say about the post here.

Boost Your Engagement Rate on Social Media

Social media isn’t just about sharing content — it’s also about actually engaging with customers. If your engagement rates are low, there could be several different causes to look at. Disha Dinesh dives into some of them and offers tips for rebounding in this Basic Blog Tips post.

Create a Powerful Brand Identity for Your Small Business

Your content marketing strategy should also support the image that you want to cultivate for your brand. This is a concept that should reach across every aspect of your marketing and design strategies. Learn more in this Crowdspring post by Amanda Bowman.

Earn High Quality Links

In the past, content marketing and SEO was often about link building. But that strategy has changed quite a bit in recent years. It’s now more about earning those quality links by creating great content. Anthony Tisara elaborates in this GetResponse post.

If you’d like to suggest your favorite small business content to be considered for an upcoming community roundup, please send your news tips to: [email protected]