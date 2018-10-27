About Us   |   Advertise

Attention: 2018 Holiday Shipping Deadlines for Your Small Business

by In Small Business Operations 0
0
Shares
|
Print This Article
Email this Article

0
Shares
Email this Article Print This Article
2018 Holiday Shipping Deadlines

The 2018 holiday shopping season is upon us, and for businesses, it means keeping a close eye on the holiday shipping deadlines. Not knowing the shipping deadlines for the USPS, UPS, and FedEx could be a costly mistake.

Whether your customers start shopping during Thanksgiving, Black Friday, Cyber Monday or wait right before Christmas, you have to know the holiday shipping deadlines.

Knowing the deadline for each carrier will ensure the items your customer’s buy from you will get to them as promised. Miss those deadlines and that special gift will not get delivered on time, which might just mean losing the customer forever.

Small businesses can avoid or greatly limit late deliveries by putting in place a comprehensive fulfillment strategy. With this strategy in place, your company will have a high success rate for shipping online orders to customers not only during the holiday season but throughout the year.

However, the challenges of meeting holiday shipping deadlines during this time of year are well documented. Robert Gilbreath, CMO & VP of Partnerships at ShipStation, a web-based shipping solution provider points out the challenges.

In a press release announcing the company’s shipping infographic, Gilbreath said, “We understand how hectic operations can be around the holidays, so every year we work to provide ship-by dates as early as possible. The sooner e-commerce merchants can begin planning their own shipping schedule, the sooner they can prepare for the influx of holiday orders.”

ECommerce and the Increased Number of Packages

One of the biggest drivers for the increased number of packages is e-commerce. Both online and brick and mortar retailers are using their digital e-commerce platforms to ship items to customers.

This has increased the number of packages being shipped year-round, but especially during the holiday shopping season.

The USPS said it expected to deliver more than 850 million packages during the holiday season in 2017. Total in the 750 million from the UPS and another 400 million from FedEx, and it quickly adds up to tens of millions of packages every day.

Getting Ready for Holiday Season Shipping

One thing to remember about the holiday shopping season is, it is never too early to start getting ready for the rush.

The first thing you need to find out is all of the holiday shipping deadlines from the major carriers (you can see the graphs below for all three). You should also look into local carriers who might be working throughout the holidays for specialized deliveries and services.

Make this information available to all of your employees and they understand how important they are when packages are being shipped for a timely delivery.

In most cases, there will be a surcharge for working on certain days. If you are going to pass the cost to your customer let them know ahead of time to avoid any misunderstanding.

Once you have become familiar with the holiday shipping deadlines and fees for all the carriers, you can start planning how to handle the increased business and not get overwhelmed.

The key is to keep your promises and deliver. This is much better than overpromising and underdelivering because your customers will remember their experience (good or bad) long after the holiday season has come and gone.

2018 Holiday Shipping Deadlines

USPS

USPS Services Cutoff Date
Retail Ground Friday, December 14, 2018
First Class Mail Thursday, December 20, 2018
Priority Mail Thursday, December 20, 2018
Priority Mail Express Saturday, December 22, 2018

UPS

UPS Service Cutoff Date
Ground Friday, December 14, 2018
3 Day Select Tuesday, December 18, 2018
2nd Day Air Services Thursday, December 20, 2018
Next Day Air Services Saturday, December 22, 2018

FedEx

FedEx Service Cutoff Date
SmartPost Services Monday, December 10, 2018
Ground Friday, December 14, 2018
Home Delivery Monday, December 17, 2018
Express Saver Wednesday, December 19, 2018
2Day Services Thursday, December 20, 2018
Overnight Services Friday, December 21, 2018

ShipStation has created a handy infographic which you can print to keep an eye on those all-important dates.

2018 Holiday Shipping Deadlines

Here are additional holiday dates to keep in mind for FedEx and UPS.

 

2018 Holiday Shipping Deadlines

Images: ShipStation, FedEx, UPS

Photo via Shutterstock Comment ▼

Michael Guta

Michael Guta Michael Guta is a Staff Writer for Small Business Trends focusing on business systems, gadgets and other small business news. He has a background in information and communications technology coordination.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2003 - 2018, Small Business Trends LLC. All rights reserved.
"Small Business Trends" is a registered trademark.

Powered by Namecheap

How to Build a Better Ecommerce Website



Maximize performance and drive more sales. Take your ecommerce website from OK to great, in just 4 steps. This eBook will show you how to audit your website, SEO your website, review your responsive template, and optimize for conversions.

No, Thank You
By submitting this form, you are allowing Small Business Trends to process your request, store your personal data, and pass your information to Criteo subject to their privacy policy which states that you have a right of access, modification, and erasure of your personal data. Criteo will send relevant content that is suitable to your profile. These rights may be exercised at any time by emailing [email protected]