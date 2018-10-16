The 25 Best Free Shopify Apps for Small Business Owners

Shopify is the place to be for small business owners and solo sellers looking to make sales online. With close to 400,000 active customer stores and $29 million generated during 2016 alone, the renowned e-commerce platform has only increased in popularity among small businesses and their customers.

Best Free Shopify Apps

But with over 2,000 Shopify apps available for businesses large and small it can be overwhelming to sift through them all, so we have gathered 25 of the best free Shopify apps that benefit small businesses and solo sellers.

Mobile Convertor

The Mobile Convertor app makes it easier for customers to purchase through their mobile devices, which is especially useful considering mobile traffic overtook desktop traffic years ago.

Bulk Discounts

Import discount codes into your Shopify store using the Bulk Discounts app. You can also make larger amounts of discount codes available which your customers can use across a variety of products

Product Reviews

Add a customer review feature to each of your products in the Shopify store with the Product Reviews app.

Facebook Store

The Facebook Store app simply enables you to sell products directly from your Facebook business page which helps widen your company’s reach when customers share their shopping experiences and favourite products.

Facebook Chat

Interact in real time with your customers using the free Facebook Chat app.

Plug in SEO

Are you a small business owner who wants to know if your store has search engine optimization problems that can be fixed? Then you need the Plug in SEO app which will run an analysis of your store’s homepage and identify possible solutions.

Order Printer

The likes of invoices, labels and receipts are easy to print individually or in bulk with the Order Printer app which lets you customize the pre-made templates to match your business brand theme.

Oberlo

Oberlo allows small business owners to search through a marketplace of products that can be imported directly into your own Shopify store. Then when your customers order the product, Oberlo packs and ships it to the customer for you.

Free Shipping Bar

If you have a free shipping option with certain criteria, then the Free Shipping Bar app is ideal to keep customers informed of this attractive offer. Progressive messages can encourage customers to spend just a little bit more to take advantage of a free shipping offer.

Smile.io

Organise your own customer loyalty and rewards program with the easy-to-use Smile.io app.

Conversio Marketing Automation

Maximise the Lifetime Value of your customers with the Conversio Marketing Automation app, which has a 30-day free trial. It is an automated marketing platform that makes the best of your customer interactions.

Yotpo

Drive traffic and boost sales with the Yotpo app which lets you generate product reviews which can be shared to your Facebook and Twitter profiles.

Recover Cart Pusher

Use the free Recover Cart Pusher app to recover abandoned carts with automated web push notifications.

Improved Contact Form

If your business would benefit from knowing where visitors are located and what pages they viewed before contacting you, then the Improved Contact Form might be the app you need

Better Coupon Box

The Better Coupon Box app creates a responsive pop-up that offers the page viewer a discount for following one of your business social media profiles.

AfterShip

Track all shipments and provide automatic delivery updates for your customers automatically using the AfterShip app.

eBay Professional Importer

Take advantage of the 30-day free trial to copy your eBay catalogue into your Shopify store with the eBay Professional Importer app.

Shippo

Quickly and easily print labels for your Shopify orders according to parcel dimension, service type and the preferred carrier with the Shippo app.

Social Media Stream

The Social Media Stream app allows you to collect your relevant posts from multiple social media platforms all on one page.

Printful

The Printful app will sync your Shopify store with all of your drop-ship custom products that include print designs, such as t-shirts. Printful will print the product as ordered by the customer and ship it out to them on your behalf

Kit

The Kit app helps drive sales by automatically identifying and recommending marketing activities that contain the most attractive possibilities for your business.

MailChimp

The MailChimp app integrates the Mailchimp account of your small business with your Shopify store. Customers can then be automatically added to Mailchimp which enables targeted email campaigns based on their buying behaviour.

Digital Downloads

Offer digital products to your customers via your Shopify store using the Digital Downloads app. Your customers will then benefit from instant access to content and automatic product updates.

Google Shopping

It is now easy to sync your Google Merchant Centre with the Shopify store with the Google Shopping app. It is an application program interface feed that will ensure your listings are kept automatically up to date.

Countdown Cart

Create a sense of urgency within your customers by using the Countdown Cart app to add a countdown timer and stock countdown for each of the products in your Shopify store.