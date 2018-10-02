The 15 Best Team Management Apps for Small Business Users

Some 4.3 million employees now work from home at least half the time. This figure is expected to grow to 50% of the US workforce working remotely by 2020. Cloud-based technology is paving the way for the remote working phenomenon we are fully entrenched in, allowing businesses and their teams to communicate and collaborate like they were located under the same roof.

Best Team Management Apps

If you’re a small business looking for more efficient ways to manage your team remotely, take a look at the following 15 best team management apps for small business users.

Smartsheet

Smartsheet is an easy-to-use team management app that comes equipped with a spreadsheet-like interface. With Smartsheet you can share files in real-time and manage projects of any size with gantt charts, automated workflows, Kanban boards, and more. You can access Smartsheet from any device.

Trello

With the Trello app, small businesses benefit from being able to create unlimited checklists, boards, attachments and cards. Team members can assign tasks and comment on cards with Trello. Files can be attached to cards and shared quickly and easily.

Redbooth

Redbooth is loaded with great features designed to boost team management, including initiating HD video meetings in just two clicks and arranging tasks in board, list and timeline view to cater for your planning needs. You can also track productivity with the Redbooth app.

Fuze

You can have video or voice conference calls with ease with the Fuze project management app. Users can invite other guests to join meetings and conferences. You can also get insights into meetings and collaboration to track the performance of you teams.

MeisterTask

MeisterTask’s main strengths are its flexible project boards that allow teams to adapt to their workflow. Unlike other project management apps, with MeisterTask you can create and assign unlimited team members.

Asana

Asana is a popular team management app that allows you to add up to 15 team members. You can track the performance of your team in real-time with the Asana app. Users can create dashboards and assigns specific tasks to different members.

Wrike

With the Wrike project management software you have full visibility and control over your tasks. The app has live editing of file management, so you can see your team’s changes in real-time. You can also upload and edit documents without having to save attachments on your computer, making life simpler and more efficient for remote teams.

Gitter

The Gitter team management app offers a powerful administration panel in which anyone can be an administrator or moderator. With Gitter’s easy sharing tools, you can grow your Gitter community in no time.

Zoho Projects

Zoho Projects is another popular team management app for small businesses. With Zoho Projects, users have the advantage of being able to integrate seamlessly with other Zoho apps and third-party apps, including Zoho Docs, Zoho CRM, Google, Zapier and more.

Binfire

Binfire is loaded with great collaboration features, including interactive Gantt chart, task management, message board, document management system, an interactive whiteboard and real-time chat. With the Binfire app, you can wave goodbye to calendars, emails and to-do lists.

Zapier

Zapier is a quality team management app that allows small businesses to automate work and become more productive. A great feature of Zapier is that it moves between your web apps automatically, enabling you and your team to focus on your most important work.

Quire

Quire helps remote teams accomplish complex tasks with ease by breaking down project into a number of subtasks. The subtasks are displayed through a distinct, intuitive tree structure comprising of hierarchical lists, for easy identification and assigning.

Slack

Slack is one of the most popular team management apps for small business users, with good reason. Slack channels can be organized by project, topic or team. Conversations on Slack are searchable, meaning you can find information when you need it quickly. You can also talk to team members over voice or video calls directly from Slack.

Podio

Podio boasts a clean user interface, which has a separate panel for everything, making using the app easy. The app also enables you to add unlimited external users and generate customized visual reports.

Scoro

Scoro is a comprehensive team management app that helps small businesses manage teams and projects efficiently. One of Scoro’s best features is its centralized page, where users can manage comments, files, invoices, expenses, scheduled meetings, time spent on tasks and billed tasks with ease.