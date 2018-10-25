The 20 Best Team Management Apps for Small Businesses

According to a 2017 Gallup report, 70 percent of employees are not engaged at work. So for businesses with small teams, keeping employees active and on top of their daily tasks is absolutely essential. Meetings and constant email chains can lead to a lot of wasted time, so having an app that’s specifically geared toward managing your team can be a huge benefit.

Best Team Management Apps

Here are some of the best team management apps for your small business to consider.

Slack

To stay in constant contact with everyone on your team, Slack offers a communication hub where you can set up threads for specific departments or projects. You can also send private messages and schedule voice and video calls.

Asana

Asana is designed to help you assign tasks and keep an eye on your team’s progress through various projects. You can set deadlines and priorities and then your team can check items off their lists to keep you apprised of what has been completed and what still needs work.

Trello

Trello allows you to create boards, lists and cards that share details about projects and tasks with members of your team. Then they can add comments, collaborate on docs, or check off to-dos within each item.

Zoho Workplace

A fully featured office suite, Zoho Workplace includes an email platform, collaboration options, and word processing. It’s essentially a suite full of various options so that you can build the platform that works best for your team’s individual needs.

Microsoft Project

Available as part of Office 365, Microsoft Project offers templates and scheduling tools that help you manage products with your whole team. It also lets you set business objectives and track the use of resources over the course of each project.

Podio

Podio is a work management solution that lets you start conversations, set up workspaces for specific projects or departments, and even bring clients or freelancers into just the workspaces or conversations that are relevant to them.

Evernote Business

From the creator of the popular note-taking app, Evernote Business provides a cloud-based productivity solution that lets you share notes and files with team members and then manage workflows for specific projects. It also integrates with other popular apps like Slack, Outlook and Google Drive.

Fuze

Fuze lets you stay in communication with your team at all times through voice calling, video conferences and online messaging. You can set up group chats for larger projects or call individuals for more targeted conversations.

Scoro

The Scoro platform essentially lets you every aspect of your business operations in one place. As far as team management is concerned, you can use it to set tasks and workflows for projects and manage your calendar of meetings, events and important deadlines.

SmartSheet

For small businesses that are looking to grow, SmartSheet offers team management features like project workflows and communication. It also offers automation features to help you save time and scale your business more efficiently.

MeisterTask

MeisterTask allows you to create visual project boards that can be completely customized. You and your team members can work together to evolve each project in the way that make the most sense for your particular work style.

Hubstaff

A time tracking solution, Hubstaff offers a desktop, web and mobile app that’s made to help teams increase productivity. Basically, it runs on team members computers and keeps track of activity levels. It even offers screen tracking for remote employees and GPS functionality for fleet workers.

Toggl

Toggl is a time tracker that provides reports and insights about how time is spent. You can set it to provide alerts when team members are idle for long periods of time and track the profitability of various tasks. It’s available on desktop and mobile so you can stay on top of your time management from anywhere.

Bitrix24

An online collaboration suite, Bitrix24 offers more than 35 different communication options for your team, including chat, video, document collaboration, CRM, emails and calendar management.

Yammer

Another Microsoft tool, Yammer offers project tracking, communication threads, document sharing and groups. It’s available with Office 365 and also offers mobile apps on iOS and Android.

Notion

Notion bills itself as the “all-in-one workspace.” It offers to-do list management for the whole team, along with note-taking, document collaboration and the ability to set up a knowledge base to help your team with FAQs and common issues.

ProWorkFlow

A web-based project management solution, ProWorkFlow lets you set up projects, assign tasks and track progress and time. It integrates with a number of accounting and file storage solutions so you can access all of the reports and documents that are relevant to your projects in one spot.

Freedcamp

Freedcamp is a cloud-based planning and project management solution for teams and individuals. It lets you create tasks and subtasks and then share them with members of your team. You can then view charts of your to-dos and progress and make adjustments along the way.

ProofHub

ProofHub lets you manage communication with your team and clients in one dashboard. You can set up departments, tasks, milestones and chats to keep everyone on task and make sure that each team member knows what is expected of them through every step of the process.

Teamwork

Teamwork offers project management functionality along with chat and help desk functionality. You can assign tasks and track progress in the same place where you help clients or customers with specific issues on your site or app.