The Best Black Friday Deals for Small Business 2018

Black Friday 2018 — November 23 this year — may seem primarily like a say to save on consumer goods. But small businesses too can benefit. There will be plenty of in-store and online sales at retailers around the country. You can find deals on holiday gifts for your employees, new tech for your home office or furniture and appliances to give your facility an upgrade. Here are some of the sales that may be of interest to small business owners this Black Friday.

2018 Black Friday Deals Are Available from these Brands

Office Depot

For computers, printers, furniture and office supplies, Office Depot is offering sales throughout the month and on Black Friday. You can sign up online to receive information about specific sales or get early access to discounts.

Staples

This year, Staples is offering Black Friday deals on new technology, office furniture and shipping supplies. The office supply chain will offer exclusive in-store deals on Black Friday along with online deals the rest of the weekend, so you can stock up for the new year.

Amazon

Amazon always offers a huge variety of discounts for Black Friday, so you can stock up for various aspects of your business operations. Amazon Echo, Fire and Kindle products are at the forefront of the company’s early ads. But you can also expect some lightning deals on everything from TVs to vacuum cleaners.

Best Buy

As usual, Best Buy will offer doorbuster and in-store deals throughout the day on Black Friday and on Thanksgiving. Laptops, TVs and smartphones are all at the forefront of early ads and reports.

Microsoft

Microsoft hasn’t yet released details about the exact discounts it will offer in Microsoft Stores this Black Friday. But the tech giant does plan on carrying on its tradition of annual sales for computers, tablets, smartphones and tech accessories.

HP

HP’s Black Friday deals this year start on Thanksgiving and extend through the following day. Expect discounts on printers, computers and tech accessories that you can use to outfit a home office or replace some outdated tech.

Walmart

Walmart offers pretty consistent Black Friday deals each year. So expect lots of options for updating your favorite tech devices, including smartphones, tablets and TVs.

Vistaprint

If you need business cards or other printed marketing materials, Vistaprint usually offers a number of options on Black Friday. Currently, you can take advantage of Black Friday preview deals on posters, banners and product labels. And you can sign up to receive updates on the official Black Friday deals as well.

Bluehost

For those in the market for a new website or hosting, Bluehost is offering up to 60 percent off select packages for its annual Black Friday sale.

Dell

Laptops, desktops and tech accessories will all be included in Dell’s Black Friday deals this year. You can get special doorbuster deals in store or get free delivery for online purchases.

Target

You can find a wide variety of products at Target’s two-day Black Friday event, which starts on Thanksgiving. Some of this year’s deals include TV’s, Google Home and clothing.

Samsung

Though it has yet to release specifics, Samsung is again offering online deals through Thanksgiving and Black Friday on a variety of smartphones, tablets and other tech.

Newegg

A marketplace with tons of computer parts and tech accessories, you can find deals on specialized products in Newegg’s annual Black Friday Sale. Details haven’t been released, but past sales have included everything from smartphones to monitors to motherboards.