The Best Cyber Monday Deals for Small Business 2018

Cyber Monday 2018 slated for November 26. For small businesses, there are plenty of sales and deals to be had on the products you need to buy for the holidays or those you may use on a daily basis. Whether you’re looking for employee gifts, new office supplies or updated tech for your own personal use, you can find plenty of opportunities to buy products online at discounted prices.

2018 Cyber Monday Deals Are Available from these Brands

Here are some of the sales that may interest small businesses this Cyber Monday.

Amazon

There’s a week’s worth of deals on Amazon this holiday season. The ecommerce giant normally hosts a series of flash sales throughout the weekend on everything from computers and tech to books and apparel. You can sign up for alerts on specific products or use Alexa connected products to voice search throughout the week.

eBay

From tech to furniture to small appliances for the office kitchen, you can find tons of deals on eBay. The company’s Cyber Monday sale lets you save on tons of essentials or business upgrades. And you can sign up for their card to earn points on purchases.

Microsoft

Microsoft’s online store hosts a Cyber Monday sale each year. Find deals on everything from computers to headphones and audio equipment. Sales usually extend for the whole weekend, not just Monday.

Dell

For laptops, desktops and tech accessories, Dell offers a variety of online deals every year. You can sign up for email alerts or Dell Advantage to get early access to these exclusive offers.

HP

HP is offering a full week of deals starting on Cyber Monday. These include printers, computers and accessories. In addition to the product discounts, the sale also includes free shipping.

Newegg

If you need any computer parts, software or tech accessories, Newegg hosts a Cyber Monday sale each years with tons of discounts from sellers. Browse the sale section of the site or search for specific products you may need.

Office Depot

Office Depot and Office Max are offering a number of online deals this season to complement the in-store offerings. Sign up to receive updates about specific deals or to receive early access to discounts throughout November.

Staples

In conjunction with its annual Black Friday sale, Staples is offering online deals for Cyber Monday. There are discounts on computers, tech, chairs, printers and inexpensive gifts perfect for coworkers or a small team.

Best Buy

Stock up on tech products and accessories from Best Buy this Cyber Monday. You can find deals on new computers, TVs, mobile devices and small gadgets that could work as small team gifts.

Walmart

Walmart’s Cyber Monday sales usually include a huge variety of products, from tech to furniture. So you can find most of the things you need for your business or gift list in one place. You can also get free shipping on many purchases or take advantage of their in-store pickup option.

Target

Target offers a huge variety of online deals for Cyber Monday and the week of Thanksgiving. You can find cameras, printers, tech accessories, furniture and office supplies at deep discounts, many also with free shipping or in-store pickup options.

Nikon

For cameras, photo editing software and accessories, Nikon is hosting a Cyber Monday sale for its brand of photography products. Details have yet to be released, but you can sign up to receive updates via email.