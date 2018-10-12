About Us   |   Advertise

Who Needs Negotiation Skills when You’ve Got Liquor?

by In Humor 0
Drinking Business Cartoon

I’m not a big drinker. (Well to be fair, I am large, but I don’t drink a lot.) Mostly I’m a craft beer guy, but occasionally I’ll get a screwdriver or an apricot sour.

So when I came across “lowball,” associated “highball” with it, and wrote this cartoon, I knew I’d have to do a little research.

Apparently there’s a multitude of highball recipes out there, but the tall glass with the lemon wedge seems to be a good identifier. There’s ice too, but I thought that might muddy up the art.

I suppose I should have also mixed one up or headed to my local bar for a sample, but I think I’ll stick to my beer. (And they’re easier to draw.)

Mark Anderson

Mark Anderson Mark Anderson's cartoons appear in publications including Forbes, The Wall Street Journal and Harvard Business Review. His business cartoons are available for licensing at his website, Andertoons.com.

