Who Needs Negotiation Skills when You’ve Got Liquor?

I’m not a big drinker. (Well to be fair, I am large, but I don’t drink a lot.) Mostly I’m a craft beer guy, but occasionally I’ll get a screwdriver or an apricot sour.

So when I came across “lowball,” associated “highball” with it, and wrote this cartoon, I knew I’d have to do a little research.

Apparently there’s a multitude of highball recipes out there, but the tall glass with the lemon wedge seems to be a good identifier. There’s ice too, but I thought that might muddy up the art.

I suppose I should have also mixed one up or headed to my local bar for a sample, but I think I’ll stick to my beer. (And they’re easier to draw.)