The trick to this one is you have to know the idiom “it’s not over until the fat lady sings.” I feel like that’s still fairly common, maybe not as prevalent as previous decades, but still in the lexicon I think.

I do worry that as I get older my references and word choice seem dated. I also worry that I’m not tapping into current comedy norms. I also worry that my art style will seem old fashioned.

But this cartoon still works right? Right?

I worry a lot.