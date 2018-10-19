Hughes Network, Paya Introduce New Business Tools, Voice Assistance Grows in Popularity

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">?</span>

Small businesses are always enticed with the latest pieces of technology to help them.

They’re designed to help but often times, trying to adapt these technologies to our businesses or our businesses to these technologies does more harm than good.

This week, small businesses were tempted with some new technologies that are designed to make it easier to run a business and make more money.

For instance, Paya introduced a new payment platform. Hughes Network has launched a cyber security software suite for small businesses and franchises, specifically.

And this week, I learned that machine learning technology can even help something like the automotive industry, which includes tens of thousands of small businesses, close to at least one in every town across the country.

We’ve wondered, what emerging technology is the biggest help to your small business right now? In this latest episode of This Week in Small Business, I offer some thoughts on that subject and I’d like to know yours. Check out the poll question currently on Small Business Trends.

In the video above, I talk about the results of that poll and offer up another question.

For the rest of this week's headlines, check out the Small Business Trends news roundup below.

Green Business

A Guide to LED Office Lighting for Your Small Business

LED lighting has replaced many of the traditional bulbs and fixtures over the past several years. These bulbs are more efficient and better for the environment, making them an attractive option in a number of settings — including office buildings.

Management

According to a new threat report, there’s been a 782x increase in the number of phishing cyberattacks in Q2 2018 alone. eSentire Threat Intelligence also reports that two industries with a strong small business presence (marketing and construction) were in the top five most affected.

Retail Trends

When Pinterest announced Shop the Look Pins in 2017, it was only available to large brands. The company just announced the feature is now open to small businesses and influencers with a business account. The decision for wider availability of Shop the Look Pins was based in part on the way users discover a new brand or product on Pinterest, which is from a business account.

Small Business Operations

Salesforce Unveils Quip Slides for Small Business Collaboration

Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) announces a new presentation tool to challenge PowerPoint and Google Slides. But the approach the company has taken with its competing product is very much different than the other two services and critically important for the way teams work today. Salesforce Quip Slides Quip Slides is a presentation tool with all the bells and whistles built mobile-first.

Social Media

Internet and Social Media Use in U.S. Hasn’t Grown Since 2016, Report Says

After years of growth, a new analysis of Pew Research Center data has revealed internet, social media use, and device ownership in the U.S. have plateaued. The report points out some segments have achieved near saturation points, which limits any more growth in the country.

Facebook Makes Stories Ads Available to All Users – Including Small Businesses

After testing ads on Facebook Stories in May of this year, the company just announced the feature is now available to all advertisers around the world — and that includes small businesses. Facebook Stories and Messenger Stories have grown to 300 million daily users each.

Startup

Season 3 of Small Business Revolution Looks at Saving Small Local Shops

Last February, Alton, Illinois won a half million dollar revitalization prize package from Deluxe Corp. Giving Alton’s Main Street a facelift was part of the project, but don’t be mistaken. The transformation was also about revitalizing business and community going beyond mere physical appearances.

Taxes

5 Business Tax Breaks for Disasters

On the heels of Hurricane Florence and Hurricane Michael, businesses should be aware of tax breaks to help them through weather disasters resulting from nature or humans. Tax relief can help ameliorate the financial cost from the damage or destruction to your business property.

Technology Trends

Findera is a New Free Search Engine for Finding Professionals

You can now acquire talent from virtually anywhere around the globe. So the launch of the first search engine dedicated to finding professional people called Findera was only a matter of time. As of this writing, Findera had 133,025,761 professionals to be searched and connected with.

HP Introduces Labeling and Packaging Technologies Small Businesses can Leverage

During Labelexpo Americas 2018, HP (NYSE: HPQ) demonstrated the latest developments from its Indigo Digital Press portfolio. These are printers which allow converters to create labels and digital packaging. HP Indigo Digital Press Portfolio According to HP, the new Indigo portfolio has a suite of products which will give label and packing firms new business opportunities.