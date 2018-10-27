Mark Your Calendar! QuickBooks Event Coming Nov. 6

One of the benefits of learning from an industry expert when it comes to a particular application is you get insights not included in the manual.

This is what Scott Gregory is going to provide with his webinar on Nov. 6, 2018. Starting at 11:00 AM (EST) Gregory will impart his 30+ years of experience about job costing on QuickBooks.

The one and half hour webinar is going to give you a basic understanding of job costing in QuickBooks Pro, Premiere, and Enterprise. The knowledge you gain will come from a true industry expert with over 20,000 hands-on hours working with the application.

Gregory will cover a range of topics in the webinar including creating a job estimate, tracking labor to jobs (time vs dollars), converting a job estimate to an invoice (in full or partial), adding a job and more.

Afterwards, Gregory will make time for a Q&A session so you can pick his brain for more ways you can optimize QuickBooks for your next deal or project.

