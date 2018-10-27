Mark Your Calendar! QuickBooks Event Coming Nov. 6

One of the benefits of learning from an industry expert when it comes to a particular application is you get insights not included in the manual.
This is what Scott Gregory is going to provide with his webinar on Nov. 6, 2018. Starting at 11:00 AM (EST) Gregory will impart his 30+ years of experience about job costing on QuickBooks.
The one and half hour webinar is going to give you a basic understanding of job costing in QuickBooks Pro, Premiere, and Enterprise. The knowledge you gain will come from a true industry expert with over 20,000 hands-on hours working with the application.
Gregory will cover a range of topics in the webinar including creating a job estimate, tracking labor to jobs (time vs dollars), converting a job estimate to an invoice (in full or partial), adding a job and more.
Afterwards, Gregory will make time for a Q&A session so you can pick his brain for more ways you can optimize QuickBooks for your next deal or project.
You can click the register button now and save on the webinar by entering Coupon Code: 20Off.
Featured Events, Contests and Awards
Job Costing Basics for QuickBooks Pro/Premier/Enterprise
November 06, 2018, Online
Trying to figure out the basics of using jobs and job costing in QuickBooks Pro/Premier or Enterprise? If so, this webinar is for you! We’ll cover the basic setup, usage, and reporting of jobs in the Pro/Premier and Enterprise versions of QuickBooks. Topics include the difference between customers vs. jobs, adding a job, QuickBooks fields for tracking information unique to the job, creating a job estimate, buying materials for a job / tracking job related expenses and much more.
(Coupon Code: 20Off)
