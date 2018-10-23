Popular search engine optimization technology company Moz, Inc. has acquired Vancouver, Canada-based STAT Search Analytics for an undisclosed sum.

The Seattle-based SEO company, which has provided powerful SEO tools and local search management services for nearly a decade, plans to integrate STAT’s rank tracking and SERP (search engine result page) analytics to offer its clients more robust organic search marketing solutions.

“We are two growing and profitable companies, both passionate about our shared vision and values,” Moz CEO Sarah Bird said in a joint statement with STAT CEO Rob Bucci, on October 10. “Together we can better serve our customers, and when they succeed, we succeed.”

Moz to Offer More Robust Organic Search Solutions

Small businesses know the importance of SEO and effective marketing to improve visibility in search. As more and more customers search for goods and services online and also buy online, attaining high organic ranking in search engines like Google can drive a lot of business your way.

With this acquisition, Moz wants to help small businesses like yours access the best SEO tools and broadest marketing data in the industry to help you succeed.

“Moz and STAT together provide a massive breadth of high-quality, actionable data and insights for marketers,” Bird added in the joint statement. “Combining Moz’s keyword and link research tools with STAT’s daily rankings and SERP analytics, we have the most robust organic search solution in the industry.”

STAT Brings Treasure Trove of Daily Rankings Data

Since its founding in 2009, STAT has emerged as one of the best enterprise-level SERP analysis software, with daily localized rankings. More than just rank tracking, STAT’s data is reportedly a treasure trove of consumer research, competitive intelligence, and the deep search analytics that enable SEOs to shine.

If you are a STAT customer, Bucci says you can expect bigger and better search solutions from the STAT team now that the search analytics company is part of Moz. Moz plans to retain and expand the STAT team in Vancouver, and add Bucci as its new Vice President of Research and Development.

“The STAT team has an immense amount of respect and admiration for Moz and I have personally looked to Moz, specifically for its culture of innovation and transparency, as a company to emulate over the years,” Bucci said. “Joining together puts us in a stronger position to build the future both faster and better than before, and create search solutions that will change the industry.”

Bird, who founded Moz in 2004, is also optimistic about the future for her SEO company and its customers.

“To Moz and STAT customers: the future is bright. Expect more updates, more innovation, and more high-quality data at your disposal than ever before,” she writes in a post announcing the acquisition on the Moz blog. “As we grow together, you’ll grow with us.”