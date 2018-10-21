Accounting software maker FreshBooks, Inc. is offering over 70 new apps and integrations it says will make life easier for all kinds of business owners, at every single stage of business.

The company offers features to help self-employed people and small businesses with invoicing, managing expenses and tracking time and projects. Now, with the new apps and integrations, FreshBooks says it will enable small businesses and self-employed professionals to automate more of their workflow, save time, and make running their businesses easier than ever before.

In an announcement on the official FreshBooks blog, the Toronto-based company explains, “Recently added integrations work with the new, modernized [FreshBooks] platform to offer you even more options for automating workflow and reducing administrative tasks.”

New FreshBooks Apps and Integrations for Small Businesses

Among the new apps FreshBooks has introduced are:

Bookkeepers Express : BookKeeping Express offers full service accounting and bookkeeping for small- and medium-sized businesses.

: BookKeeping Express offers full service accounting and bookkeeping for small- and medium-sized businesses. Everlance : Everlance is a mileage and expense tracking app, designed to help freelancers track business mileage and expenses and maximize tax deductions.

: Everlance is a mileage and expense tracking app, designed to help freelancers track business mileage and expenses and maximize tax deductions. Natero Pause: Natero is a Customer Success Management platform that helps businesses prevent churn, increase expansion, and manage more accounts.

New integrations for automating workflow and reducing administrative tasks include:

Artichoke : Artichoke integrates with FreshBooks making it easy to simplify and organize your appointment-based business.

: Artichoke integrates with FreshBooks making it easy to simplify and organize your appointment-based business. WordPress : Integration with WordPress allows you to create a free website or blog. Choose from hundreds of customizable and mobile-ready designs and themes.

: Integration with WordPress allows you to create a free website or blog. Choose from hundreds of customizable and mobile-ready designs and themes. Meetup : Meetup helps people with shared interests plan events and facilitates offline group meetings in various locations around the world

: Meetup helps people with shared interests plan events and facilitates offline group meetings in various locations around the world Magento : Magento is an open source ecommerce app used by millions of customers.

: Magento is an open source ecommerce app used by millions of customers. Podia : Podia offers an all-in-one online storefront allowing businsses to create and sell membership subscriptions, online courses and digital downloads all in one place.

: Podia offers an all-in-one online storefront allowing businsses to create and sell membership subscriptions, online courses and digital downloads all in one place. Solve : Solve is a CRM with integrated features for managing client projects.

: Solve is a CRM with integrated features for managing client projects. AWeber: AWeber is an email marketing and automation tool helping small businesses with additional digital marketing.

FreshBooks says it offers freelancers and sole proprietors an intuitive online accounting system that goes beyond the basics of accounting and invoicing to automating workflow. The new integrations can be added through the Zapier integration tool for FreshBooks.

“FreshBooks is committed to helping you grow a healthy business inside and out — and that goes beyond the core tasks our own software performs!” the company adds.