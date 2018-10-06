QuickBooks Webinar to Cover Key Features of the Software for Managing Small Businesses

Do you want to keep track of the cost of jobs for your business more efficiently?
QuickBooks expert Scott Gregory is going hold a webinar so you can learn how to use jobs and job costing in QuickBooks Pro/Premier or Enterprise.
The webinar will be held on Nov. 6, 2018 from 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM (EST). Gregory will be covering a range of topics which will conclude with a Q&A.
Gregory will bring his 30+ years of QuickBooks expertise, profit and cash flow improvement insights, and inventory and manufacturing knowledge.
He will be addressing such issues as:
- Customers vs. Jobs – what’s the difference?
- QuickBooks fields for tracking information unique to the job
- Tracking labor to jobs (time vs dollars)
- Creating a job estimate
- Buying materials for a job/tracking job-related expenses
- Job items vs job expenses – why items are very helpful
- And much more.
Register by clicking the red button to learn from an industry expert.
Featured Events, Contests and Awards
Job Costing Basics for QuickBooks Pro/Premier/Enterprise
November 06, 2018, Online
Trying to figure out the basics of using jobs and job costing in QuickBooks Pro/Premier or Enterprise? If so, this webinar is for you! We’ll cover the basic setup, usage, and reporting of jobs in the Pro/Premier and Enterprise versions of QuickBooks. Topics include the difference between customers vs. jobs, adding a job, QuickBooks fields for tracking information unique to the job, creating a job estimate, buying materials for a job / tracking job related expenses and much more.
(Coupon Code: 20Off)
More Events
- Gartner Sales and Marketing Conference 2018, Las Vegas, NV
October 09, 2018, Las Vegas, Nev.
- Brand Partnership Forum
October 10, 2018, Nashville, Tenn.
- Listening to the Voice of the Customer Workshop
October 10, 2018, Chicago, Ill.
- Rhodium Weekend 2018
October 11, 2018, Las Vegas, Nev.
- Real Estate Wealth Expo Featuring Tony Robbins and Pitbull – Bay Area 2018
October 13, 2018, San Mateo, Calif.
- CPI Global Summit, 16-17 October, New York
October 16, 2018, New York
- Agriculture 4.0
October 16, 2018, San Francisco, Calif.
- Small Business Expo 2018 – LOS ANGELES
October 18, 2018, Los Angeles, Calif.
- LEAP HR: Manufacturing
October 23, 2018, Chicago, Ill.
- FUND Conference
October 24, 2018, Chicago, Ill.
- Crowdsourcing Week
October 24, 2018, Online
- Brand Marketing Summit and Social Media Marketing (October 24-25, New York)
October 24, 2018, Brooklyn, NY
- B2B Marketing and Sales 2018
October 25, 2018, Austin, Tx.
- Small Business Expo 2018 – SAN DIEGO
October 25, 2018, San Diego, Calif.
- The Las Vegas Franchise Show
October 26, 2018, Las Vegas, Nev.
- Brand Authority Summit
October 28, 2018, Scottsdale, Ill.
- Small Business Expo 2018 – PHOENIX
October 31, 2018, Online
- Intuit’s Fifth Annual QuickBooks Connect Conference
November 05, 2018, San Jose, Calif.
- DigiMarCon Africa 2018 – Digital Marketing Conference
November 08, 2018, Johannesburg, South Africa
- TECHSPO Johannesburg 2018
November 08, 2018, Johannesburg, South Africa
More Contests
- Public Vote to Crown America’s Most Unique Small Business Underway
November 08, 2018,
This weekly listing of small business events, contests and awards is provided as a community service by Small Business Trends.
You can see a full list of events, contest and award listings or post your own events by visiting the Small Business Events Calendar.
Image: Intuit