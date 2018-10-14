Pinterest Opens Shop the Look Feature to Small Businesses Letting Them Sell from their Pins

When Pinterest announced Shop the Look Pins in 2017, it was only available to large brands. The company just announced the feature is now open to small businesses and influencers with a business account.

The decision for wider availability of Shop the Look Pins was based in part on the way users discover a new brand or product on Pinterest, which is from a business account. And with 93% of Pinterest users stating they use the platform when they are planning a purchase, it only makes sense to make the feature available to more businesses.

For small business owners, it now means they can use the free product tagging tool to directly link users to their website and/or product page to make a purchase. Making the products users see on Pinterest available right away without having to go through a third-party app removes yet another pain point in the conversion process.

Shop the Look Pins

When Shop the Look Pins were first announced, big brands such as Macy’s, Neiman Marcus, Target, Wayfair, and others had to go through Pinterest Marketing Partners Olapic and Curalate to access the feature.

The new open policy is much easier than originally designed because it allows influencers and small businesses to manually tag the items they want to highlight with the Shop the Look Pins. This is made possible with a self-serve tool available to business accounts.

The pins with Shop the Look have a dot which points out the product being displayed. This can be the different clothing a model might be wearing or an image of a room with home decors.

You will be able to create shoppable looks using items from your business to inspire your audience and also allow them to make a purchase if they like what they see.

Small Business and Pinterest

Pinterest has 250 million monthly users, and there are 1.5 million businesses using the platform to get their attention.

Many of these businesses are small companies connecting with their customers organically as well as using targeted advertising to reach the right audience.

While almost any industry can use Pinterest, the site especially benefits fashion, home décor, food and style businesses.

If you happen to be in one of these industries, Pinterest is a great way to let your customers know about the products and services you provide.