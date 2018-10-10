Use Gamification to Retain Employees and Engage Customers (INFOGRAPHIC)

Engaged employees stay longer with your business before moving on. Gamification is one way to keep your workforce engaged not only to encourage them to stay longer, but also to make them more productive.

A new infographic by the UK’s Market Inspector, titled “Gamification: How to Level up Your Business” points out why gamification is especially useful for the new generation of workers and customers.

According to Market Inspector, gamification has been used by the likes of Samsung, Coca-Cola, PwC, Deloitte and others. But it is no longer limited to large enterprises. The market now has tools small businesses can deploy to generate similar results with their workforce and customer base.

In the infographic, the company says gamification is essential to outperforming your competition. Whether you are trying to get more out of the people that work for you or bring in more customers, both groups need to be engaged in new ways.

For new generation employees and customers who are always looking to be challenged, gamification is one of the tools you can use to make this possible.

What is Gamification?

Gamification applies game mechanics to existing processes in order to motivate participation and engagement for actions through positive feedback.

One of the key components of gamification is engagement. And according to the infographic, 81% of employees are less likely to leave a company if they are engaged. When they are engaged, 51% of employees put more effort into the tasks they are performing.

The impact of gamification also extends to higher performance levels by employees. Fourteen percent expressed higher skill-based knowledge and another 11% reported higher actual knowledge.

Compared to traditional employee training, gamification based solutions resulted in employees having 9 % higher retention rates.

Overall, companies who have an engaged workforce are able to outperform their competition by 147%.

Applying Small Business Gamification

Gamification can be used both in the hiring process and for retaining employees once they are hired.

The HR department can create gamified tasks for candidates during the application process to engage and measure certain skillsets. According to Market Inspector, unsuccessful candidates can be turned into future customers if they enjoyed their experience.

Gamification can also be used for training employees with new systems the company is implementing. New skills can be enhanced using learning games. This has resulted in higher engagement and retention of new skills and knowledge.

Gamification can also be used to better engage customers. You can do this by creating tasks connected to your business and rewarding customers with coupons or other prizes they can redeem in your store or on your website.

You can look at the Market Inspector infographic “Gamification: How to Level up Your Business” for more ways in which you can use gamification to improve employee and customer engagement below.