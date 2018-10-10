4 Examples of How IoT Makes Your Business More Efficient

The Internet of Things, or IoT, has taken the world by storm. It has gained momentum in the business world and successfully managed to do what technology aims to do: automate processes and drive efficiency remotely. Businesses are anticipated to spend $6 trillion on IoT by 2021 according to Business Insider — the technology’s ability to increase productivity, lower operation costs and aid expansion makes businesses willing to invest in it.

Benefits of Small Business IoT

Take a look at these 4 ways the IoT can help your small business work more efficiently.

Increase Awareness

As a business owner, it’s a good idea to print and use flyers to build awareness and inform potential customers about your business, products or services. The IOT has made information easily available and accessible. One of many amazing things IoT has led to in the healthcare industry is the development of self-monitoring and wearable health technology that will suit almost every type of budget. The availability of smart gadgets to better your health and provide readily available information combine to create a consciousness about health and wellness.

Provide Free Assistants

If you can’t afford a human assistant but could use some extra help to manage your day-to-day tasks, you may consider Google Assistant. Other professionals prefer Amazon Alexa or Siri. People turn to these devices when they’re connected to task management systems and calendars. The devices have the ability to control other smart devices, removing tedious tasks like scheduling and research from the long to-do lists all business owners have. One of many things small business owners should know is that it’s smart to take advantage of free assistants and other tools that simplify your day and boost productivity.

Utilize Smart Locks to Improve Safety

Businesses are turning to smart lock systems; they allow users to give access to buildings instead of tangible keys. Small businesses can control and monitor a door from any location. Smart Lock can also tell if a door is open, and those who use this system can select a package that includes a camera at the door bell, so they can view the visitor before opening the door.

Small businesses can also invest in cameras to monitor security footage in different locations around their business. No need to hire a security guard when you can trust in the IoT options to view your surroundings and boost safety at your brick and mortar location.

Better Transport and Delivery of Goods

If your business has shipments coming in and out, the IoT will help you – it allows for real time tracking. With the implementation of sensors and smart tagging, all individuals with access can easily track the transport and delivery of the packages – something that is very valuable for small businesses that are sending sensitive information.

Smart tags and sensors are game changers for the retail industry. The IoT devices have the ability to track where every item is located in real-time, even identifying the location of an item within a warehouse. This allows for efficient stock and inventory tracking.

The IoT industry is improving the way people work, boosting efficiency. If you’re trying to compete with larger businesses, this efficiency is a key part of your growth and success. The IoT automates office tasks, from customer service to managing resources, to make your life easier and your business run better. Adopt and embrace these offerings if you want to stay competitive in the business arena.