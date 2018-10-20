These 10 Small Business Growth Tips Will Take You from Novice to Expert

Growing a business requires tons of different elements to come together perfectly — your team, your personal habits, your marketing strategy.

Ask Questions as a New Manager

When you’re just building a small business team, it can take some time to adjust to your role as a leader. According to Chris Zaugg of Uptick, one of the most important things you can do when you’re responsible for managing a team is to ask questions. Learn more about how to actually take those responses and act on them in this post.

Develop Successful Habits

Your day-to-day habits really make a difference in the success of your small business. So if you want to grow or make positive changes, it can help to upgrade your routines. In this Acuity post, Ma-Keba Frye looks into some of the top habits that successful small business owners share.

Use Word-of-Mouth Marketing to Grow Faster

You don’t have to grow your small business all by yourself. Others can help you spread the word faster than you ever thought possible, as long as you’re able to leverage the power of word-of-mouth marketing. Here are some tips from Amanda Bowman of Crowdspring.

Get More Followers on Social Media

Social media can be an incredibly effective platform for growing your business. But you need to grow a following first. In this Pickaweb post, Pilar Torres shares a roundup of expert tips for growing your social media following. And BizSugar members commented on the post here.

Learn About Marketing from B2B Businesses

B2C and B2B businesses operate in completely different ways. But they still have enough in common that you can learn helpful lessons from one to apply . In this Target Marketing post, Ruth P. Stevens examines what B2C marketers can learn from examining B2B businesses.

Reconsider Your Facebook Ad Strategy

If you use Facebook as a platform for growing your business, you should be aware of some changes that the social platform is making to demote content with clickbait or shocking language. Read more on the subject in this Marketing Land post by Amy Gesenhues.

Squeeze Every Penny Possible Out of Your Startup

When you’re in the early stages of growing a business, you probably only have a small amount of money to work with. So you need to be able to do more with less. In this SMB CEO post, Dmytro Spilka offers some tips for getting the most out of your startup budget.

Gain Traffic Through Web Development

Increasing your web traffic is a big part of growing your business. But you don’t have to only rely on SEO. In this post, Neil Patel provides some tips for gaining more traffic through web development techniques.

Use Omnichannel Marketing to Address Business Challenges

You’re going to face a number of challenges as you work to grow your business. When it comes to marketing your business, having an omnichannel strategy can help you minimize the impact of those challenges, according to Lisa Sicard of Inspire to Thrive. To read more thoughts on the subject, see what BizSugar members are saying.

Stay Motivated Throughout the Day

No matter where you are in your business journey, motivation and productivity are essential ingredients. You need to stay motivated constantly if you want to continue to grow. So check out the simple tips in this Process Street post by Ben Mulholland to improve your motivation and productivity.

