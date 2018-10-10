7 Incredible Messenger Apps for Your Brand

From ads to drip campaigns, brands are using messenger apps to better connect with their users.

With record-breaking engagement (up to 80%!) on messenger apps, it’s no wonder.

But not all messenger apps are created equally.

WhatsApp is has the most users worldwide, but Facebook Messenger dominates the U.S. market.

But in some countries, neither Facebook Messenger or WhatsApp are even available.

It’s important to pay attention to the top messenger apps throughout the world, especially if you have an audience in other countries.

Top Messenger Apps

To that end, let’s explore the top 7 messenger apps in the world!

1. WhatsApp

WhatsApp is the most preferred messenger app in the world today.

With end-to-end encryption, WhatsApp a very secure messenger app that is favored by people in countries where security may be a major concern.

WhatsApp has more than 1.5 billion users worldwide.

It’s the primary messenger app in South Africa, Great Britain and South Asia.

2. Facebook Messenger

Facebook’s native messenger app doesn’t fall that far behind WhatsApp with more than 1.3 billion users worldwide.

Increasingly, brands have been integrating Facebook Messenger into their digital marketing strategy.

Facebook Messenger (and chatbots in particular) provide a unique opportunity to acquire customers, nurture leads, segment audiences and deliver highly relevant, targeted content.

Did I mention the engagement rates are sky high?

The average email open rate is 5-10%.

Facebook Messenger’s average open rate is 70-80% — within the first 60 minutes.

When it comes to marketing channels, Facebook Messenger is a unicorn in a sea of donkeys.

(Wondering if it can work for you? Here are 15 signs a chatbot can help your business!)

3. WeChat

WeChat dominates the Chinese market.

WeChat isn’t just a communication app, but also a social media app and a digital payment method.

It also has features that let you find new friends nearby, as well as a GPS function.

While WeChat is most powerful in China, the app has users outside of China.

There are more than one billion WeChat users.

4. Viber

Fairly popular due to its encryption and secret chat feature, Viber is often installed in phones as a secondary app.

Viber is especially popular in countries like Kyrgyzstan, Ukraine, Belarus, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina.

5. LINE

LINE has 203 million users worldwide, and is especially popular in Japan and Taiwan.

In addition to messaging, LINE offers free voice and video calls, as well as social groups, stickers, timelines, and even games.

6. Telegram

While it’s fairly new in the messenger app market, Telegram is the primary messenger app in Iran, Uzbekistan and Ethiopia.

Telegram has around 200 million users worldwide.

7. IMO

In Turkmenistan, only a small handful of apps are accessible.

IMO is one of them, and accordingly has a solid user base in the country.

Depending on where your customers are, your choice in messenger app marketing will differ. Invest in messenger apps strategically and you’ll be able to connect users across the globe.