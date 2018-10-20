About Us   |   Advertise

Learn to Track Important Business Costs with Upcoming Webinar

by In Small Business Events 0
0
Shares
|
Print This Article
Email this Article

0
Shares
Email this Article Print This Article

An upcoming webinar will give your small business the edge when it comes to tracking very specific costs.

With the right job costing system in place, you can keep track of the direct and indirect costs of jobs and job costing in your business.

Scott Gregory brings his 30+ years of experience with QuickBooks to a webinar addressing the basics of using jobs and job costing in QuickBooks Pro/Premier or Enterprise.

The webinar is going to be held on Nov. 6, 2018, from 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM (EST).

Gregory will cover creating job estimates and reports, buying materials for a job/tracking job-related expenses, recording unbilled costs and more.

If you register now by clicking the red button, you can use the Coupon Code “20Off” to save on the webinar.

Register Now

Featured Events, Contests and Awards

Job Costing Basics for QuickBooks Pro/Premier/EnterpriseJob Costing Basics for QuickBooks Pro/Premier/Enterprise
November 06, 2018, Online

Trying to figure out the basics of using jobs and job costing in QuickBooks Pro/Premier or Enterprise? If so, this webinar is for you! We’ll cover the basic setup, usage, and reporting of jobs in the Pro/Premier and Enterprise versions of QuickBooks. Topics include the difference between customers vs. jobs, adding a job, QuickBooks fields for tracking information unique to the job, creating a job estimate, buying materials for a job / tracking job related expenses and much more.
(Coupon Code: 20Off)

More Events

This weekly listing of small business events, contests and awards is provided as a community service by Small Business Trends.

You can see a full list of events, contest and award listings or post your own events by visiting the Small Business Events Calendar.

Image: Shutterstock Comment ▼

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2003 - 2018, Small Business Trends LLC. All rights reserved.
"Small Business Trends" is a registered trademark.

Powered by Namecheap

How to Build a Better Ecommerce Website



Maximize performance and drive more sales. Take your ecommerce website from OK to great, in just 4 steps. This eBook will show you how to audit your website, SEO your website, review your responsive template, and optimize for conversions.

No, Thank You
By submitting this form, you are allowing Small Business Trends to process your request, store your personal data, and pass your information to Criteo subject to their privacy policy which states that you have a right of access, modification, and erasure of your personal data. Criteo will send relevant content that is suitable to your profile. These rights may be exercised at any time by emailing [email protected]