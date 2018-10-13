Upcoming Webinar Will Teach Powerful Software Management for Business

Are you still using paper to track and manage the job costing of your contracts? Or worse, are you using an application which wasn’t designed for this purpose?

If you want to improve the workflow of this aspect of your business, Scott Gregory is going to hold a webinar to teach you how to use QuickBooks Pro, Premier or Enterprise for jobs and job costing.

Gregory is going to be covering the basics of these applications as they apply to job costing. Topics will include adding a job, handling profits and loss, creating job reports, recording unbilled costs, creating a job estimate and much more.

Gregory has 30+ years and more than 20,000 hands-on hours working with QuickBooks. He is a Certified QuickBooks Advisor for the Pro, Premier, Enterprise and Online versions.

The one and a half hour webinar will be held on Nov. 6, 2018, from 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM (EST).

Click the register button and enter Coupon Code: 20Off to save on the webinar.

Register Now

Featured Events, Contests and Awards

Job Costing Basics for QuickBooks Pro/Premier/Enterprise

November 06, 2018, Online

Trying to figure out the basics of using jobs and job costing in QuickBooks Pro/Premier or Enterprise? If so, this webinar is for you! We’ll cover the basic setup, usage, and reporting of jobs in the Pro/Premier and Enterprise versions of QuickBooks. Topics include the difference between customers vs. jobs, adding a job, QuickBooks fields for tracking information unique to the job, creating a job estimate, buying materials for a job / tracking job related expenses and much more.

(Coupon Code: 20Off)

More Events

More Contests

This weekly listing of small business events, contests and awards is provided as a community service by Small Business Trends.