Hiring for the holiday season has already begun, which makes the unveiling of a new service called Hire from workforce scheduling app When I Work a timely solution for small businesses.

When I Work Hire

The company says businesses with hourly workers can now hire and onboard their next candidate on their mobile device. According to When I Work, this will give small companies a competitive edge when it comes to hiring their next employee and scheduling them into the company.

As the unemployment rate continues to go down, the labor market has been getting tighter. It is a job seeker’s market and businesses have to do all they can to nab the next available talent while they are available.

The CEO of When I Work, Chad Halvorson, pointed out how this tight labor market is impacting the hiring process in the press release. Halvorson said, “When the job market is tight, we know that hourly job-seekers have their choice of positions.”

He goes on to say, “One deciding factor? Speed. They accept the offers with the earliest available starting shifts. Using Hire will help our customers fill their open positions as fast as possible—before the pool of applicants dries up.”

Halvorson said Hire has streamlined the digital applicant tracking process for small businesses so they can capitalize on the value and convenience of a mobile-first application.

Hire and Hourly Workers

When I Work says around 78 million Americans work at an hourly wage, which comes out to more than 60% of the total workforce in the country.

Hire has been designed so this group can quickly fill out an application (the company says it takes less than a minute) no matter where they are.

For the company doing the hiring, all of the applications will end up in one place so they can be collected and managed more efficiently. This lets businesses identify the best candidate and the most recent applicants so they can be tracked through the hiring process.

When you decide on the right person, you can add them to the schedule within the same workflow, without having to switch to another application.

The Benefit of a Scheduling Application

According to When I Work, businesses can save an average of eight hours every week on employee scheduling and attendance.

This is time which can best be spent on more important task to grow and run your business.

With the right scheduling technology, you can automate this part of your workflow and hold your employees more accountable, lower no-shows, handle changes, and send updates quickly and easily.

Availability

Hire is now available for free to existing When I Work customers through the end of 2018.