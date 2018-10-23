12 Awesome Work Schedule Apps for your Small Business to Consider

With more and more teams working remotely and at more flexible times, scheduling employees for tasks, shifts, timetables and projects can be challenging. Thankfully, advancements in technology has seen the arrival of sophisticated work scheduling apps, designed to streamline and simplify scheduling processes.

By utilizing work schedule apps, employees can clock on and off with greater efficiency with their phones, ensure managers don’t double schedule employees for the same shift, and help schedule the appropriate number of staff for each position and shift, amongst other benefits.

Work Schedule App List

If you’re unsure which work scheduling software would be the best for your business, take a look at the following 12 best work schedule apps available.

Humanity

You can streamline business operations by optimizing the scheduling of employees with the Humanity app. The scheduling software also enables you to important and integrate key business data, so you can forecast and predict your business’s scheduling requirements.

WorkTime

WorkTime is a simple-to-use work scheduling app, which provides schedule alerts to remind users when shifts are coming up. Users can add end times to shifts, unlimited tasks and the hours worked alongside wages with WorkTime’s Hours Calculator feature.

When I Work

When I Work is an employee scheduling and time clock app which can be used by up to 75 users. With a shift notification feature you will know if an employee has seen their schedule. The app also enables qualified employees to grab available shifts and see when an employee has a scheduling conflict. With the When I Work app you can also assign tasks to employees daily or weekly.

Shiftboard

Shiftboard offers a simple solution to complex scheduling challenges. The app allows employees and managers to work from one centralized schedule, where they can improve scheduling accuracy, control overtime and help eliminate no-shows. With Shiftboard’s Automate Scheduling Software, you can align shifts to fit complex scheduling and overtime rules, auto-assign shifts and automate notifications related to shifts.

Get Sling

Get Sling is a scheduling and communication app, which provides four principle features – shift scheduling, team messaging, a newsfeed, and task arranger. With an easy-to-use interface, you can schedule rotas faster and smarter while controlling costs and reducing absenteeism and lateness.

Shifty

Shifty makes it incredibly easy to schedule staff by using an intuitive drag and drop interface that’s extremely simple to use. With the Shifty interface you can manage staff, assign duties and create shifts from one convenient place.

Google Calendar

Google Calendar is an incredibly easy to use scheduling and calendar app that makes it easy for businesses to stay connected from any location and at any time. To get started with the Google Calendar app you simply have to create a Gmail account. You can then use the Google Calendar app to schedule rotas, meetings and share the appointments with team members.

Zoom Shift

With Zoom Shift employees can be kept in the loop about information related to their shifts and work-related appointments. This easy-to-use app allows you to edit the schedule, update timesheets, and communicate with staff from the convenience of your phone.

Schedule Planner

Schedule Planner is a daily planning app designed to help businesses organize their schedules and daily tasks. The app enables you to generate color-coded fields, representative of individual employees and teams. The color-coded fields can be distributed onto a calendar to show when employees are scheduled to work.

Snap Schedule

With Snap Schedule, employees can access their work schedules online, bid on open shifts and request time off, clock in and out, update their availability, trade shifts and more, from one convenient online location. The app enables you to schedule all types of shifts and overtime for an unlimited number of employees.

Calendly

With the Calendly scheduling app you can automatically check the availability of employees, contractors, clients and prospects to schedule tasks, meetings and appointments. This advanced work scheduling app allows your invitees to schedule a time with multiple team members at once. You can even host multiple invitees at the same event for webinars, training sessions and more.

Doodle

Doodle is a scheduling app that is unique in the way its invites participants to select their preferences for the likes of meetings and appointments when they are invited to participate in a task. Once the votes are in, you can select the best option for your Doodle poll. Arrangements are then shared with team members via the Doodle Calendar.