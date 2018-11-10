10 Expert Tips for Building a Strong Foundation for Your Business

Every successful business needs a strong foundation. The structure, processes, team and marketing strategies that you enact early on can put you in an optimal place for growth down the line. Whether you’re just getting started or looking to take some corrective action in an existing business, check out these tips from members of the online small business community.

Find the Best Time to Incorporate

If you’re planning on starting a business in 2019, incorporation may be one of the first steps you need to consider. There are pros and cons to incorporating at the end of this year versus early next year. Read more in this CorpNet post by Nellie Akalp.

Meet Your Goals with Your New Venture

Every move that you make in business should have a goal behind it. To improve your chances of actually reaching those goals in any business venture, read the tips in this Startup Professionals Musings post by Martin Zwilling. Then see what BizSugar members are saying about the post here.

Learn When and Why to Do Email Marketing Automation

Email is an essential part of any business’s marketing strategy. And automation allows you to get as much done as possible. In this Right Mix Marketing post, Shirley Lowe explores the concept of email marketing automation and discusses when and why your business should start taking advantage of this strategy.

Turn Your Team into Superstars with These Workflow Systems

A productive team is one of the building blocks of any successful business. And your team is so much more likely to get their tasks completed efficiently if you have systems in place to make everything seamless. In this Process Street post, Ben Mulholland lists some of the essential workflow systems you should utilize in your own business.

Boost Your Retail Store’s Holiday Sales

The holiday season is a big one for every retail business. If you don’t take advantage of the opportunity to increase sales, you could really be missing out. Instead, check out this Smallbiztechnology.com post by Katherine Mines to learn how you can boost sales for your small retail store this holiday season.

Hire a Lawyer Before Buying a Franchise

If you’re thinking about buying a franchise business, it’s important to cover yourself legally. An attorney can help you review all of the paperwork and get all of your necessary information in order to be prepared for your business venture. Joel Libava of The Franchise King dives deeper into this concept in this blog post.

Revive a Struggling Business

Struggles come with the territory of running a business. So you need to be able to respond and revive your business during hard times. In this Onaplatterofgold.com post, Anthony Williams offers some tips for getting back into a good place. BizSugar members also shared commentary on the post here.

Digitize Your Business Model

These days, businesses are operating in an increasingly tech centered world. The way you market, communicate and perform other important functions can be optimized online. If you’re late to adopt some of the digital technology that’s available to businesses, 2019 is the perfect time to get started. Learn more in this SMB CEO post by Ivan Widjaya.

Unlock the Power of Google My Business

Online search is an incredibly powerful way to bring more customers in contact with your business. So if you’re not optimizing what customers see when they search for your business or for the products and services you offer, you should read the tips in this Bright Local post by Ben Fisher.

Start Preparing for the New Twitter

If you use social media for marketing or communication, you need to be able to constantly adjust to new platforms or updates, whether it’s a new version of Twitter expected in the coming months or a general evolution of all sites over time. For tips specific to Twitter, check out this Social Media HQ post by Christian Zilles.

