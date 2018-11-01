Adobe Max is the premier conference for creatives. And with Max 2018, Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) didn’t disappoint as the company revealed new products and services for improving the way creatives work across different mediums.

Adobe Max 2018 Announcements

Adobe announced the launch of new products as well as updates to flagship applications which the companies said were, “A wave of imaging innovation.” This includes Photoshop CC, Photoshop CC for the iPad, Premiere Rush CC, Project Aero, Project Gemini, and Dimension CC 2.0 to name but a few.

For small businesses in the creative field, these improvements represent a better way of managing and completing projects as well as communicating with their clients. Adobe provides integrated solutions to simplify the process of managing creative workflows from concept to end product.

Scott Belsky, chief product officer and executive vice president, Creative Cloud, Adobe, pointed out the impact of these innovations for creatives in the press release. Belsky said, “Today, we unveiled a portfolio of next-generation creative apps that deliver meaningful value to our community by transforming creative workflows across devices and platforms.”

He added, “By continuing to innovate in our flagship apps, extending into exploding segments such as experience design and social video creation, and pioneering in emerging mediums like touch, voice, 3D and augmented reality, Adobe Creative Cloud has truly become the creativity platform for all.”

What is New?

If there’s anything Adobe is known for, it is Photoshop. At Max 2018 Photoshop was updated with increased connectivity to work across devices from anywhere and AI integration.

Additional updates include Content-Aware Fill to select and exclude pixels of a photo to seamlessly fill your image; Frame Tool to create placeholder for an image with an auto-scale function; Symmetry Painting; Transform Proportionally; Prevent Accidental Panel Moves and more.

You can learn more about what is new in Photoshop CC here.

While on the subject of Photoshop, iPad owners will now have increased capability on their mobile device. Photoshop CC on iPad will, according to Adobe, have the same power and precision as in the desktop version.

When Photoshop CC across devices becomes available in 2019, iPad users will be able to start a project on their device and seamlessly connect and continue working with Photoshop CC on a desktop via Creative Cloud. Anything you do on the iPad is synced to the desktop.

Premiere Rush CC

Premiere Rush CC was specifically created to address the needs of online video creators. Although Adobe has taken its time to come up with a solution for this growing segment, it brings industry-leading expertise and technology to this new application.

Adobe said it has integrated tools from Premiere Pro CC and After Effects CC, professionally designed Motion Graphics templates in Adobe Stock, one-click auto-duck feature to adjust music and normalize sound powered by Sensei (Adobe’s Artificial Intelligence technology), and workflow continuation across devices to finish projects from anywhere.

Project Gemini

This is a new app for accelerating drawing and painting workflows across devices which will be available first on the iPad in 2019. Artists will be able to use and sync Photoshop brushes and work seamlessly with Photoshop CC including raster, vector, and new dynamic brushes into a single drawing app experience.

Project Aero

With Project Aero, creatives have an Augmented Reality (AR) authoring tool for designing AR experiences. According to Adobe, this is the first AR app built for designers and artists.

Aero will allow creators to place digital content in the real world for immersive design experiences empowering them to tackle on new projects as AR application continues to grow.

Additional Announcements

Here are some of the other announcements at Adobe Max 2018.

Adobe XD has been improved with tools from recently acquired Sayspring technology for prototyping experiences and apps for voice-powered devices.

Expanded Adobe Sensei capabilities across all applications including Photoshop CC, InDesign CC, Illustrator CC, Character Animator CC and others.

Sensei powered search features and exclusive content in Adobe Stock, including a new library of clips from GoPro.

New workflows and integrations across apps, including Animate to After Effects, Animate to Character Animator and Adobe XD to After Effects.

Performance and workflow improvements across Lightroom CC and Lightroom Classic.

Designing with photorealistic, Freeform gradients in Illustrator CC.

You can get more information on the latest updates from the Adobe blog here and here.