Making and selling crafts can be a fun and lucrative way to make money, providing you’re making crafts that people want to buy.

Crafts to Make and Sell for Profit

If you’re wanting to put your craft-making talent to best use, take a look at the following 25 crafts to make and sell for profit.

Beaded Bracelets

Beaded bracelets are easy to make. Sets of beads of a diverse range of shapes, colors and sizes are inexpensive to buy and are lapped up by consumers of all ages, looking to purchase funky and inexpensive jewelry.

Mosaic picture frames

Mosaic picture frames are regular features on the likes of eBay, other ecommerce sites and in arts and crafts stores, and are easy crafts to make for a profit.

Palette Picture Frames

Another funky picture frame idea that’s incredibly cheap, easy and fun to make, is to make craft them out of a palette. Paint the palette frames in a funky color and sell them online or at a craft market for a tidy profit.

Wire Wrapped Bead Rings

Wire Wrapped Bead Rings are cheap and easy to make and can be made into a range of funky styles and designs to appeal to fans of uncycled jewelry.

Pottery Fruit Bowls

Pottery fruit bowls have become a trendy feature of modern homes and can be made with little more than clay, a pottery wheel, kiln and some pottery-making creativity and flare. Without much expense, pottery fruit bowls are a great craft to make and sell for profit.

Flower Crowns

Flower crowns are a popular accessory at weddings, festivals and other occasions, what’s more this eye-catching headwear is cheap and easy to make, involving little more than fabric flowers, a headband and some creativity.

Pallet Coasters

The coolest bars, restaurants and houses are serving their drinks of funky wooden pallets, which are extremely inexpensive and easy to make.

Velvet pillows

Another easy craft to make and sell for a profit are velvet pillows. All you need is some luxury velvet material, polyester pillow stuffing and some sewing skills and you’ll have a popular craft product you can sell for a profit.

Vintage Button Necklace

With a few buttons and a necklace chain, you can create a stunning vintage button necklace, one of the easiest and most desirable crafts to make and sell for a profit.

DIY Bath Bombs

Bath bombs are extremely cheap to make, requiring little more than some soda, citric acid, Epsom salts, water, essential oil, olive oil and food coloring. Your bundles of colorful bath bombs could sell for a tidy profit at craft markets and online.

Clay Keychains

Another easy to make and profitable craft are clay keychains that are being lapped up by consumers wanting an arty, handmade keychain, often with personalized initials or wording set within the clay.

Crushed Glass Coasters

Nobody can resist a set of stylish yet practical coasters in the home and making crushed glass coasters is an expensive way to make some money from your love on get crafty.

Decorative Champagne Flutes

Spruce up champagne glasses and sell your creations for a profit. Add some sparkle to a set of champagne flutes with glitter and diamantes to make the perfect festive gifts.

Homemade Candles

Making candles is an easy skill to learn, which, once mastered, can pull in a nice profit. People never tire from buying candles for their homes and as gifts, so purchase some wax and get candle-making for a craft that’s easy and profitable to make and sell.

Metal Roses

Metal roses make fabulous features in a home and are the perfect gift for a loved one. What’s more, they’re easy and cheap to make, requiring little more than some scrap metal and angle grinder, pliers and safety gear.

American Flag Wall Décor

One of the most timeless and sought-after crafts to make and sell for a profit is American flag wall décor. One quirky creation to pull on people’s patriotic spirit would be paint the American flag of wooden pallet boards or fencing – super cheap, easy and profitable.

DIY Lace Bowl

DIY lace bowls look expensive, intricate and fancy but they’re super easy and inexpensive to make and can be sold for a nice profit.

Upcycled Knife Holder

Knife holders are always in demand but making these essential kitchen items come alive with come color, decoration and creativity, will put your crafty skills to good use by earning a tidy profit.

Personalized Letter Art

Personalized letter art will never go out of fashion and is a profitable craft to make and sell. Simply sketch some block letters, cut them out and apply them to a funky background to grab the attention of customers.

Palette Clock

Another easy craft to make and sell for a profit is a palette clock. Simply cut a circle out of a wooden palette, attach clock hands and add numbers and decoration to the palette in whatever style you fancy for a shabby chic palette clock.

Sheet Metal Pendant Necklace

Sheet metal is striking and easy to make and make a fabulous feature on a necklace. This low-cost craft to make requires sheet metal, necklace chain, a drill, pliers, metal shears or a jeweler’s saw, and a steady hand.

Children’s Headbands

Another profitable craft to make are children’s headbands, which never fail to be hit amongst little girls. The materials to make these colorful, funky headbands are inexpensive, and can be sold for a tidy profit.

Homemade Lip Balm

Lip balm will always be in demand and is super easy and cheap to make requiring not much more than some beeswax, cocoa butter, coconut oil, sweet almost oil and strawberry flavor oil (if you’re making strawberry flavored lip balm).

Glass Pebble Magnets

Glass pebble magnets are beautiful, easy to make and can be sold for a profit. The materials required for these popular DIY crafts include glass pebbles, patterned paper, a hot glue gun and glue sticks.

Comic Book Magnets

Comic books fans will simply adore funky and timeless comic book magnets, which can be made simply and sold for a nice profit.

Ten Most Profitable Crafts

So, which are the most profitable crafts? We’d say these ten would be hard to beat when it comes to easy crafts to make and sell for a profit…

Glass Pebble Magnets Children’s Headbands Palette Clock Decorative Champagne Flutes DIY Lace Bowls Flower Crowns Pallet Coasters Velvet Pillows Beaded Bracelets Palette Picture Frames