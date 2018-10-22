About Us   |   Advertise

Facebook Seeks Acquisition of Cybersecurity Firm, Will This Make Your Business Page Safer?

by In Social Media 0
0
Shares
|
Print This Article
Email this Article

0
Shares
Email this Article Print This Article
The Daily Caller Publisher Channel Content by
The Daily Caller
Will Buying a Company Help Shore up Facebook Cybersecurity Woes?

Sources inside Facebook say the company is currently in acquisition talks with more than one major — but unnamed — cyber-security company, according to a report from The Information.

Reporters spoke with four anonymous sources who refused to name specific companies but claimed that a deal could be struck as early as the end of 2018, The Information reported Sunday.

Facebook reportedly has a team tasked with courting “several” major cyber-security firms companies to halt further data breaches and mitigate public scrutiny surrounding the company’s insecurity.

Facebook Cybersecurity Woes

Facebook’s security failings have not left the public eye since March 2017 reports broke that a data analysis firm, Cambridge Analytica, had been scraping data from millions of users illicitly. Just days after the scandal broke, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg took out ads in British and American newspapers declaring “We have a responsibility to protect your information. If we can’t, we don’t deserve it.”

Zuckerberg was brought before Congress and the nation to answer for the breach in April 2017 but the leaks were not totally plugged.

Facebook released information on its largest breach on Oct. 12, 2018, a breach that involved spammers using bugs in Facebook’s software to gain access to the personal information of 30 million users. Although Facebook cautiously announced this breach was caused by tricksters and not hackers, it still was a public breach of trust that also exposed Spotify, Tinder, Instagram, and other Facebook-linked accounts of affected users.

Facebook’s 30-million-account breach was most likely caused by misplaced trust in a fake marketing company, a report from the Wall Street Journal claimed on Oct. 17.

Although Facebook’s most recent breach was reportedly not attributable to “hacking” per say, an alliance with a cyber-security firm would be a step toward restoring some trust from users as the company looks to diversify its place in the market with a hardware division announced Oct. 8.

A Facebook spokesperson refused The Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

Republished by permission. Original here.

Photo via Shutterstock

Comment ▼

The Daily Caller

The Daily Caller The Daily Caller is a 24-hour news publication providing its audience with original reporting, in-depth investigations, thought-provoking commentary and breaking news. In six years, The Daily Caller readership has grown to more than 16.5 million unique visitors per month and draws more than 59 million monthly pageviews.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2003 - 2018, Small Business Trends LLC. All rights reserved.
"Small Business Trends" is a registered trademark.

Powered by Namecheap

Want to Win Some Extra Holiday Cash?


It’s easy! Just take this survey and after you’ve completed it, enter your name into a random drawing for a chance to win a $100 Amazon gift card.


Yes, I’ll Take It!
No, Thank You