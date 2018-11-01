How Business Owners Use Facebook Groups to Improve their Companies

Do a mental hand raise if you think you spend too much time on Facebook. If you’re interacting in Facebook groups for business owners, that may not be such a bad idea. Facebook is one of the top social media tools around that’s geared toward connecting people.

However, some aspects of Facebook experience seem robotic and can make you feel even less connected. There’s not much engagement that comes out of reacting to other’s posts with a heart emoji or smiley face or aimlessly scrolling through your feed.

However, joining Facebook groups can be an exceptional way to connect with other on a more personal level, share and receive information, and boost your business. There are tons of groups for every different niche and interest.

If you’re a business owner, here’s why you may want to invest more time in the right Facebook groups.

How Facebook Groups for Business Owners Can Help Improve Your Biz

Free Market Research

The best thing about joining a Facebook group is that you have one-on-one access to different types of people. If you join the right type of group, you can learn more about your target audience. You can do this one of two ways. For starters, you can post a question and get feedback that you can use to improve your business.

Or, just be a fly on the wall. Observe conversations and see what people are asking questions about or need help with. I save posts from Facebook groups all the time so I can read the conversations and feedback later to use for market research in my own business.

Get Important Information and Advice ASAP

Whether you’re looking to brainstorm, troubleshoot a problem, or get a very important question answered, the people in Facebook groups can help connect you with the information you need. I’ve received so much help and advice for my business from people in Facebook groups.

It’s also been a great way for me to connect with experts or build a referrals network with other people. Some Facebook group members post questions and leads if they are looking to connect with a specific person to work with.

If you start offering advice and giving back to the group, you may be tapped on the shoulder by a potential client or customer as well.

Promote Your Business For Free

While it’s important to make sure you’re contributing and giving back in a Facebook group, there’s also usually an opportunity to promote your business for free as well. Some Facebook groups for business owners allow specific days of the week where members can share more about their business, promote any current offers, or share specific examples of their work.

Be sure to take advantage of this and check out other people’s promos as well to see if you could form a potential partnership.

There are so many business owners who miss out on this simple and free opportunity.

Summary

Facebook is not just a waste of time for business owners. When you utilize Facebook groups to your advantage, you can leverage the info you find and contribute there to grow your business and get more connections.

Republished by permission. Original here