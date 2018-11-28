Top 10 Franchises You Can Start for Under $20K

As noted in our article on franchises under $10K, you don’t have to have vast sums of money to open your own franchise. There are plenty of franchise opportunities available for under a $20K investment.

Top Franchises Under 20k

If you’re interested in opening a franchise without having to make a six-figure investment, take a look at the following top ten franchises under $20K.

Dream Vacations

If you’ve got a passion for travel, why not turn it into a lucrative business? Dream Vacations offer low-cost franchise opportunities with no inventory. Dream Vacations franchisees operate their own home-based travel business, helping others plan their dream vacations.

Investment rates are tiered, but you can own your own travel agent franchise for as little as $3,500.

Mosquito Minus

Another affordable franchise for under $20K is Mosquito Minus. With a low start-up cost, you can run an easy to operate mosquito control business and enjoy unlimited earning potential.

Ambit Energy

We all rely on gas and electricity, hence why starting an energy business makes shrewd business sense. Becoming an Ambit Energy consultant provides a realistic and affordable way to start a business everyone relies on.

By running an Ambit Energy franchise, you can help friends, family and new contacts choose an energy product that’s right for them.

Rates are low to become an Ambit Energy consultant. Simply enter your Zip Code to find out how much it could cost to run an Ambit Energy business.

America’s Tax Office

If you’ve got a head for figures and fancy opening your own tax preparation office, the world’s your oyster with an America’s Tax Office franchise. The company provides a one-stop shop for tax office set-up, support and marketing.

Furthermore, an America’s Tax Office franchise requires a minimal investment, starting from as little as $699 for a beginner package, to $2899 for a developer package.

Java Dave’s Coffee

Java Dave’s Coffee offers cost-effective opportunities to run your own licensed coffee house. With a license fee of just $499.95 you have the freedom to use the Java Dave’s name or choose your own coffee house name.

Java Dave’s only offers 100% Arabica Coffees that have been awarded the ‘Golden Cup Award by the Speciality Coffee Association of America.

The company offers free training at their corporate training store or can provide training at your own store.

ClaimTek

Another franchise you can start for under $20K is the medical billing and documentation franchise ClaimTek. With the medical industry in the U.S. growing at a phenomenal rate, becoming involved in medical, dental and practice management consulting is a lucrative business to start.

You can start your own ClaimTek franchise and offer a dynamic one-stop shop by using innovative software for an affordable price.

Jazzercise

Love working out and keeping fit? Love music? Why not become a Jazzercise instructor and help others have fun, lose weight and keep fit? By opening your own Jazzercise franchise you’ll have the chance to teach and inspire others, whilst sharing your love and passion for fitness and healthy living.

This flexible franchise opportunity allows you to put in the level of investment you can afford. You can teach Jazzercise for around $2,500 and own your own Jazzercise center from $9,000.

Maid Simple

Maid Simple offers house cleaning services and affordable franchise opportunities for under $20K. With a Maid Simple House Cleaning franchise, you will receive ongoing marketing support and training on how to run your own successful cleaning business.

The minimum investment to open a Maid Simple franchise is $9,995.

SlipDoctors

How many times do you walk into a shop or commercial premises and see a ‘Caution Wet Floor’ sign.? Why not capitalize on wet floor treatments by becoming a SlipDoctor partner?

SlipDoctors’ partners provide customers with a low-cost way to improve traction on all types of floors and are in extremely high demand. What’s more, there’s not royalties or franchise fees required to become a SlipDoctor franchisee.

iDealFurniture

iDealFurniture is one of the fastest growing networks of furniture brokers in the United States. The company undercuts larger furniture retailers. iDealFurniture franchisees are provided with on-going support, regardless of their level. You can become an iDealFurniture brokers for a minimum investment of $10,000.