The holiday season is fast approaching — but Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa and New Year’s Day aren’t the only holidays this time of year. Just about every day of the year has been named an official “something” day, from Bacon Day to Visit the Zoo Day. (Check out these days of the year calendars to see.)

Remaining Fun Holidays in 2018

To lighten up what can be a stressful time of year, here are 20 “special” days for the rest of 2018 and ways they could inspire fun, useful or team-building activities at your business.

November 13: World Kindness Day

The workplace can sometimes bring out the worst in us. Think of ways you can show your employees kindness all year long. Or come up with a way that you and your team can spread kindness throughout the world by volunteering for a cause, donating to a charity or simply committing to do one act of kindness a day.

November 15: Clean Out Your Refrigerator Day

Alert all employees that they need to throw their disgusting food out of the break room refrigerator before noon today. Motivate them by putting any food not discarded out in the room for everyone to see. Then hold a companywide vote for the “Most Disgusting Mold,” “Oldest Food Item” or “Saddest Lunch” found in the fridge.

November 15: Use Less Stuff Day

Many of us embark on a frenzy of purchasing around this time of year, so November 15 is a good time to nip that in the bud by committing to using less stuff in your workplace. Hold companywide and/or departmental meetings to come up with ways your business can reduce waste.

November 20: Entrepreneurs’ Day

In 2012, then-President Barack Obama declared November Entrepreneurship Month and designated November 6 of that year as Entrepreneurs’ Day. While it’s not an official holiday, supporters are trying to get Entrepreneurs’ Day designated a national holiday on the third Tuesday of November. Whether it’s official or not, you can celebrate this day by spreading awareness of it on social media, reaching out to thank your business mentors and others who helped you succeed, or helping mentor new entrepreneurs yourself.

November 23: Day of Listening

Are you too busy waiting for your turn to talk to really listen to what your employees, customers and prospects say? Bring an expert in to host a workshop for your team on improving their listening skills. This can benefit not only your employee relationships, but also interactions with prospects, colleagues and customers.

November 24: Celebrate Your Unique Talent Day

Everyone’s got something they’re really good at. Make today the day you find out what each employee’s unique talent is. Have a “talent show” where people demonstrate their talent. It can be business-related or just plain silly — being the fastest stapler in the office, doing an incredible karaoke version of “I Will Survive,” or spinning a basketball on the end of your nose. (Think “Stupid Pet Tricks,” only with humans.) The point is for coworkers to have fun and learn something new about each other.

November 29: Throw Out Your Leftovers Day

Did you miss Clean Out the Refrigerator Day? Then this day is for you.

November 29: Cake Day

December 16: Chocolate Covered Anything Day

December 18: Bake Cookies Day

Pick one of these days (or all three, depending on the stomach capacities of your staff) to hold a bake-off where employees bring in their best recipes for cakes, cookies or chocolate-dipped treats. Select a panel of employee judges, do a blind taste test and award prizes to the winners.

November 30: Computer Security Day

While it’s not as much fun as Cake Day, Computer Security Day is more useful to your business. Update your company’s cybersecurity policies and use this day to teach a refresher course about safe computing. Make sure everyone’s computers and other devices are updated with the latest software and virus protection tools. Last, but not least, have everybody change their passwords for all their business-related accounts.

December 5: International Ninja Day

Is there something you and your employees would like to improve at? Maybe it’s really learning how to use all the features of your customer relationship management software, or managing your cash flow like a pro. Have everyone pick something they want to improve at. Use today for them to attend an online or off-line course and become a “ninja” at it.

December 13: Violin Day

Does playing classical music in the workplace really make you more productive? Try it today and see.

December 15: Cat Herders Day

Managing employees can frequently feel like herding cats. Spend today pinpointing systems and processes in your business that are unnecessarily unwieldy. (Bring the whole team in on this one.) Brainstorm ways to make these processes less like herding cats and more like smoothly running machines.

December 20: Games Day

Have fun and build team spirit by holding an indoor company picnic, complete with games like sack races, balloon tosses, Nerf volleyball, Cornhole or whatever you can do inside without destroying your office. If you don’t have space for that much physical activity, split your employees into teams to compete at trivia games or board games.

December 26: Thank You Note Day

Write a handwritten thank-you note to each of your employees. Make it specific and personal. Tell them something you especially appreciate about them and the hard work they’ve done this year.

December 31: No Interruptions Day

Will your team be working on New Year’s Eve day? Designate it as No Interruptions Day so everyone can focus on finishing that one nagging project or actually complete their to-do list before the New Year.

December 31: Make Up Your Mind Day

You know that one decision that’s been bugging you all year long? Make today the day that you make the decision. You’ll feel better getting it off your plate.

December is also Write a Business Plan Month — and that’s not just for new entrepreneurs. Take that old business plan out of your desk drawer and refresh it for the new year. It will help you start off 2019 with a bang.

None of these days appeal to you? Check out this day of the year calendar or this one for more ideas.