Google My Business Announces Enhanced Features

Google (NASDAQ: GOOGL) has released a new redesigned app that promises a seamless customer engagement experience.

A Look at the New Google My Business App

The new Google My Business app will allow small businesses to engage with people who find them on the search engine from one Business Profile location. The new Customers tab will even allow entrepreneurs to engage followers as well as people who leave reviews and messages.

This latest addition brings a lot of functions together under one umbrella and even allows you to add other marketing tasks to your Business Profile.

“With a press of the new Post button in the app, you can upload a photo, create an offer or event and add it right to your Business Profile on Google,” a spokesperson for the company wrote to Small Business Trends. “You can also manage your business information on Google from the Profile tab and watch your edits appear seamlessly across Search and Maps.”

Maps and Search

Customers can also use the “message” button on Maps and Search to connect with small businesses.

What’s more, any of the posts that small businesses add to their profiles will appear in the For You tabs in Maps for their followers.

The company launched a function that let users follow places in Maps several weeks ago. This new extra ability gives small business that type of real-time connection that helps to gauge product development and supply information about new products, offers and events. This is the type of data and engagement that both online and multichannel small businesses need to stay ahead of changing customer tastes and preferences too.

Bevy of Good Features

This new app has a bevy of good features that allow small businesses to connect and read the temperatures of their existing customers while creating content that will attract new prospects.

It’s all real time information from one place. Perhaps best of all is the fact that Google My Business is always running, so you’ll be informed when you get a new customer right away.

User friendliness and easy of use are big draws here. The best small business apps (that include widgets and plug ins for social media) bring everything together. That way, already time-challenged small business owners don’t need to put the pieces together from several sources to get the overall picture.

All the Numbers That Matter

This new Google My Business app delivers. All the numbers that matter are in one place.

“See how many people are finding and connecting with you from your Business Profile on Google. We’ve put your profile results front-and-center on the home screen so you’re always in the know,” the spokesperson writes.

A company blog from Curtis Galloway, Engineering Manager, Google My Business mentioned the fact that the search engine connects businesses and users more than 9 billion times a month. That stat includes more than 1 billion phone calls and 3 billion requests to stores.

The app is set to begin rolling out on Android and iOS Wednesday. It will be available for download on Google Play or the App Store.