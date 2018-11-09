20 Holiday Gift Baskets for the Business Owner on Your List

Gift baskets are popular business gifts because they allow you to give a variety of items all in one unique package. Most holiday gift baskets come in some kind of theme, and many include food or drink items. But there’s actually a huge variety of options out there.

2018 Holiday Gift Baskets

So if you’re on the hunt for any business gift baskets, here are 20 to consider.

Chocolate, Caramel and Crunch Grand Gift Basket

Everyone loves sweets. So chocolates, caramels and other candies are perfect for gift baskets. This one includes a few salty snacks to balance out the sweets as well.

Winery Holiday Sleigh

For the wine lovers in your life, this holiday themed basket comes in a sleigh full of wines and complementary food items.

Bath and Body Basket

If you know someone who could use some pampering, this gift basket includes a variety of lotions, soaps and other personal care products all in aromatherapy scents.

Grand Hickory Holiday Gift Basket

If someone on your list has more of a savory palate, this classic gift basket from Hickory Farms includes a variety of meats, cheeses and other hearty snacks that they can enjoy at the holidays and beyond.

Tea Gift Basket

For the tea lovers in your life, this Tazo gift basket is full of teas in various flavors along with some complementary products like biscotti and a mug.

Coffee Gift Basket

And for the coffee drinkers, this Starbucks gift basket has four unique blends and some biscotti to go with it.

Gourmet Cheeseboard

Cheese is a staple in a lot of gift baskets. And it’s the central figure in this one, which actually comes on a board. It’s perfect for serving a variety of cheeses at parties or putting together a full charcuterie board.

Holiday Gourmet Food Basket

If you want to get a festive gift with a little of everything, this holiday themed basket is a great option. It comes with savory foods, sweets, and everything in between, all put together in a decorative container with poinsettia decorations.

Variety Popcorn Gift Basket

Popcorn is a popular snack to share this time of year. This variety pack includes samples of seven different varieties, both salty and sweet.

Eight Nights of Hanukkah Gift

If you are buying for someone who celebrates Hanukkah, this gift set includes different treats for all eight nights of the celebration, all contained in a box shaped like the Star of David.

Nuts Holiday Gift Basket

This gift is packed with six different types of nuts, which are perfect for holiday treats and everyday snacking. This can also be a great option for vegetarians or those who are into healthy eating.

The Ultimate Beer Lover Gift

For those beer lovers on your list, this gift basket breaks from tradition by using a tub to hold several different types of craft beer along with a glass, bottle opener and some popcorn. You can even specify what type of beer the recipient likes.

Margarita Gift Basket

For that friend who is always hosting Margarita Night or Taco Tuesday, this gift basket is full of all the margarita ingredients and accessories they need to make the next event really stand out.

Barbecue Gift Basket

For the master griller in your life, this basket includes tons of barbecue accessories, rubs and sauces all aimed at creating the best possible barbecue meals.

Gourmet Fruit Basket Gift

If you’re shopping for anyone who’s fairly health conscious or just loves snacking on fruit and cheese, this basket includes a variety of fresh fruits along with other complementary snacks.

Hot Chocolate Gift Basket

For those who like to enjoy a cozy night in with a cup of hot cocoa and marshmallows, this gift basket includes four different types of cocoa mix along with marshmallows and peppermint for toppings.

Kids Gift Basket

If you have any kids on your holiday shopping list, or just want to include them as you buy for their parents, this gift basket includes tons of fun and family friendly activities.

Peppermint Bark Baking Gift Tray

For any bakers on your list, this gift crate includes all you need to make delicious and festive peppermint bark.

Movie Night Gift Basket

If you need to buy a gift for any movie buffs, this set actually contains two tubs full of popcorn and other movie snacks — perfect for a couple.

Gardeners Basket

This gift set includes a variety of bath and body products alongside gloves and other basic gardening tools. It’s perfect for any green thumbs on your holiday gift list.