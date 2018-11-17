Inventory Event for Small Businesses Coming Dec. 13



Proper inventory management allows your small business to run with greater efficiency.

Scott Gregory is holding a webinar on Thursday, December 13, 2018, from 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM (EST) to show you just how efficient your business can be using QuickBooks for inventory.

If you want to get a basic understanding of how to use inventory correctly in QuickBooks Pro, Premier or Enterprise, Gregory will usehis 30+ years in accounting inventory as well as more than 17 years with QuickBooks software to teach you.

Some of the topics Gregory will address in the webinar include a review of how the purchase order cycle works from order to receipt; how the flow of information works between quote, sales order, and invoice; inventory reports in QuickBooks to help you understand how they work and more.

You can attend the webinar by clicking the register button. If you want to save on the event, enter code 20Off and you will get 20% off on all tickets.

